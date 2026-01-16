 Skip navigation
Top News

Trinidad Chambliss
Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss sues NCAA for extra year of eligibility
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 450 Hunter Lawrence on tunnel jump.JPG
Motivation in season opener sends Hunter Lawrence to San Diego third in points
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Playoffs-Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers
Report: J.T. Realmuto agrees to $45 million, 3-year deal to stay with Phillies

Top Clips

oly_fr_snowshow_goepperintv_full.jpg
Goepper punches Olympic ticket in new discipline
oly_frwmo_ikumahorishima_worldcup_waterville_260116.jpg
Horishima victorious in Freestyle Skiing WC moguls
oly_sb_snowshow_whiteintv_full.jpg
White previews Olympic snowboarding, Snow League

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch No. 4 Michigan vs. Oregon: TV, live stream info and storylines for Saturday’s game

  
Published January 16, 2026 06:59 PM

The Beaver State will play host to a nationally televised Big Ten men’s basketball game Saturday as No. 4 Michigan travels to face Oregon on NBC and Peacock.

The Wolverines (5-1 Big Ten, 15-1 overall) are seeking to continue a successful West Coast road trip after Wednesday’s 82-72 victory over Washington.

The Ducks (1-5 Big Ten, 8-9 overall) are reeling below .500 after three consecutive defeats, including Tuesday’s 90-55 road defeat to Nebraska that was Oregon’s largest losing margin in nearly eight years.

Michigan has a 5-3 lead in the series, and the teams have split their two prior games in Eugene, Oregon. The Wolverines won 80-76 over Oregon at home in their last meeting Feb. 5, 2025.

More information below on No. 4 Michigan and Oregon and how to watch the game.

No. 4 Michigan:

The Wolverines, whose lone loss came on Jan. 10 at home to Wisconsin, have the top-ranked defense in the country with an opposing field goal percentage of 35.7%, and they’ve set a Big Ten record with six victories by more than 40 points (including three wins by at least a 30-point margin over ranked opponents).

Between 7-3 junior center Aday Mara (three blocks, 20 points on 10 of 11 FG shooting against Washington) and 6-9 sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. (16 points, 16 rebounds against the Huskies), Michigan has an overpowering frontcourt and an underrated backcourt. Though held scoreless Wednesday, UNC transfer point guard Elliot Cadeau still had six assists and zero turnovers.

After engineering the biggest turnaround in Big Ten history last year (as Michigan improved from eight wins to 27), head coach Dusty May is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive year.

Oregon

Despite its recent disappointments, the team still ranks second in the Big Ten and in the top 50 for offensive rebounding, but injuries have the Ducks in danger of snapping its streak of two consecutive NCCA Tournament berths.

Star center Nate Bittle averages 16.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game but has been battling a sore ankle (which he twisted again Tuesday) that kept him out of two earlier games. The Ducks also have struggled in the absence of guard Jackson Shelstand, who sat out against Nebraska while nursing an injured right hand — one of five games he’s missed this season. Sophomore guard Wei Lin led the way with 14 points Tuesady.

Head coach Dana Altman is in his 16th season, and the winningest coach in program history minced no words after a drubbing from the Cornhuskers. “For a program that’s had a little bit of success, this is a total embarrassment,” Altman said after a 16-turnover performance by Oregon.

How to watch No. 4 Michigan vs. Oregon:

  • When: Saturday, Jan. 17
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • TV: NBC
  • YouTubeTV: NBCSN
  • Live Stream: Peacock

What other Saturday college basketball games are on Peacock?

How can I watch college basketball on Peacock?

