How to watch No. 4 Michigan vs. Oregon: TV, live stream info and storylines for Saturday’s game

The Beaver State will play host to a nationally televised Big Ten men’s basketball game Saturday as No. 4 Michigan travels to face Oregon on NBC and Peacock.

The Wolverines (5-1 Big Ten, 15-1 overall) are seeking to continue a successful West Coast road trip after Wednesday’s 82-72 victory over Washington.

The Ducks (1-5 Big Ten, 8-9 overall) are reeling below .500 after three consecutive defeats, including Tuesday’s 90-55 road defeat to Nebraska that was Oregon’s largest losing margin in nearly eight years.

Michigan has a 5-3 lead in the series, and the teams have split their two prior games in Eugene, Oregon. The Wolverines won 80-76 over Oregon at home in their last meeting Feb. 5, 2025.

More information below on No. 4 Michigan and Oregon and how to watch the game.

No. 4 Michigan:

The Wolverines, whose lone loss came on Jan. 10 at home to Wisconsin, have the top-ranked defense in the country with an opposing field goal percentage of 35.7%, and they’ve set a Big Ten record with six victories by more than 40 points (including three wins by at least a 30-point margin over ranked opponents).

Between 7-3 junior center Aday Mara (three blocks, 20 points on 10 of 11 FG shooting against Washington) and 6-9 sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. (16 points, 16 rebounds against the Huskies), Michigan has an overpowering frontcourt and an underrated backcourt. Though held scoreless Wednesday, UNC transfer point guard Elliot Cadeau still had six assists and zero turnovers.

After engineering the biggest turnaround in Big Ten history last year (as Michigan improved from eight wins to 27), head coach Dusty May is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive year.

Oregon

Despite its recent disappointments, the team still ranks second in the Big Ten and in the top 50 for offensive rebounding, but injuries have the Ducks in danger of snapping its streak of two consecutive NCCA Tournament berths.

Star center Nate Bittle averages 16.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game but has been battling a sore ankle (which he twisted again Tuesday) that kept him out of two earlier games. The Ducks also have struggled in the absence of guard Jackson Shelstand, who sat out against Nebraska while nursing an injured right hand — one of five games he’s missed this season. Sophomore guard Wei Lin led the way with 14 points Tuesady.

Head coach Dana Altman is in his 16th season, and the winningest coach in program history minced no words after a drubbing from the Cornhuskers. “For a program that’s had a little bit of success, this is a total embarrassment,” Altman said after a 16-turnover performance by Oregon.

How to watch No. 4 Michigan vs. Oregon:

When: Saturday, Jan. 17

Saturday, Jan. 17 Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV : NBC

: NBC YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East basketball games.

