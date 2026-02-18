No. 20 Arkansas vs. No. 25 Alabama predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 18

A marquee SEC showdown takes center stage in Tuscaloosa tonight as the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (19-6, 9-3 SEC) face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide (18-7, 8-4 SEC) at Coleman Coliseum. Both teams enter the matchup riding significant momentum, with Arkansas winning three straight and Alabama boasting a four-game winning streak. As both teams jockey for position near the top of the SEC standings, this game is critical if either is to have any shot at a regular season SEC title.

The matchup features a clash of two of the fastest-paced, highest-scoring offenses in the country and as such is expected to be a track meet, with both sides boasting explosive guard play and aiming to control the tempo. Alabama, led by Labaron Philon (21.3 ppg), relies on its top-ranked pace, while Arkansas counters with freshman standout Darius Acuff Jr. (21.2 ppg).

While the Razorbacks have dominated the series in Fayetteville, Alabama holds a strong edge at home in Tuscaloosa, having won five consecutive games against Arkansas. The Crimson Tide enters as a favorite at home, with home-court advantage (the Tide is 9-3 at home) expected to play a major factor in what is projected to be a tight, high-stakes battle between two of the SEC’s best.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: No. 20 Arkansas at No. 25 Alabama

Date: Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Wednesday, February 18, 2026 Time: 7PM EST

7PM EST Site: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum City: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game Odds: No. 20 Arkansas at No. 25 Alabama

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Arkansas (+170), Alabama (-205)

Arkansas (+170), Alabama (-205) Spread: Alabama -4.5

Alabama -4.5 Total: 184.5 points

This game opened Alabama -3.5 with the Total set at 183.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: No. 20 Arkansas at No. 25 Alabama

Arkansas Razorbacks

G Meleek Thomas

G Darius Acuff Jr.

G Billy Richmond III

F Trevon Brazile

F Nick Pringle

Alabama Crimson Tide

G Aden Holloway

G Labaron Philon Jr.

F Aiden Sherrell

F Amari Allen

C London Jemison

Injury Report: Arkansas at Alabama

Arkansas Razorbacks

Karter Knox (undisclosed) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Isaiah Sealy (undisclosed) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Alabama Crimson Tide

Taylor Bol Bowen (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Keitenn Bristow (undisclosed) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Davion Hannah (undisclosed) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Collins Onyejiaka (undisclosed) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: No. 20 Arkansas at No. 25 Alabama

Alabama is 9-3 at home this season

Arkansas is 4-3 on the road this season

Arkansas is 17-8 ATS overall this season / 4-3 ATS on the road

Alabama is 11-14 ATS overall this season / 4-8 ATS at home

Alabama has won the last 5 in this series overall

The OVER has cashed in 12 of Arkansas’ 25 games this season (12-13)

The OVER has cashed in 13 of Alabama’s 25 games this season (13-12)

The OVER has cashed in 3 of Bama’s last 4 games

The UNDER has cashed in 3 of Arkansas’ last 4 games

Labaron Philon has scored at least 18 points in 8 of his last 10 games

has scored at least 18 points in 8 of his last 10 games Darius Acuff Jr. has scored at least 21 points in 6 straight games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between Arkansas and Alabama:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Arkansas +4.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Arkansas +4.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 184.5.

