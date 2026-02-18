No. 8 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 18

After a couple underwhelming seasons, the Kansas Jayhawks (19-6, 9-3) are back in the hunt for a Big 12 Title and deep run in the NCAA Tournament this year. Bill Self revamped his roster bringing in nine newcomers including Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year Darryn Peterson and has his Jayhawks playing well. After dropping 2-of-their-first 3 conference games, the Jayhawks ripped off eight wins – tied for the 7th longest in Division I this season. The streak included victories over ranked opponents Iowa State, BYU & Texas Tech. The eighth win of the streak is one of the games of the year, as the Jayhawks dealt 23-0, No. 1-ranked Arizona its first loss of the season, 82-78. Peterson was a late scratch due to the flu, so Flory Bidunga & Melvin Council Jr. led the upset. Kansas is 7-6 vs. Quad 1 and 6-0 vs. Quad 2. The Jayhawks are 14 in NET and own the 2nd hardest strength of schedule, behind Auburn. They have 4 Quad 1 and 1 Quad 2 games left.

Year 2 under Steve Lutz saw the Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-9, 4-8) surge to a 9-0 start before falling to in-state rival Oklahoma, marking their best start and longest win streak in nearly 20 years (11-0 in 2006–’07). Over the 16 games since, they’ve gone 7-9. After their win over Grand Canyon – the 9th of their season-opening win streak, they sat at No. 50 in the NET ranking and in position to claim an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. They’ve dropped like a rock and out of the projected field since, now sitting at 72 in NET. They grabbed a Quad 1 victory on Feb. 4 over No. 16 BYU, 99-92 behind Anthony Roy’s season-high 30 points. The road to redemption and a chance at their first Big Dance since 2021, starts at Kansas which begins a closing stretch including 1 Quad 2 & 5 Quad 1 games.

Kansas had its 8-game win streak snapped Saturday with a 74-56, road loss at No. 5 Iowa State. The Jayhawks shot 31.6% in the 2nd half, including just 1-8 on 3-pointers. They had 10 first half turnovers. The 18-point loss is the worst of the season and it’s the second time the Jayhawks were held to 56 pts (Dec. 2 vs. UConn).

Oklahoma State lost 95-92 in OT vs. TCU on Saturday. Their third straight loss, the Cowboys never led but forced OT despite being down 74-66 with 5:18 remaining in regulation. The Horned Frogs shot 48% from deep. The Cowboys lost for the first time this season when scoring at least 81pts. (16-1).

Game Details and How to Watch Live: No. 8 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State

Date: Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Wednesday, February 18, 2026 Time: 9PM EST

9PM EST Site: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Gallagher-Iba Arena City: Stillwater, OK

Stillwater, OK Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game Odds: No. 8 Kansas at Oklahoma State

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Kansas Jayhawks (-265), Oklahoma State Cowboys (+215)

Kansas Jayhawks (-265), Oklahoma State Cowboys (+215) Spread: Kansas -5.5

Kansas -5.5 Total: 156.5 points

This game opened Kansas -8.5 with the Total set at 155.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: No. 8 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State

Kansas Jayhawks

G Melvin Council Jr.

G Tre White

G Darryn Peterson

F Flory Bidunga

F Bryson Tiller

Oklahoma State Cowboys

G Anthony Roy

G Christian Coleman

G Kanye Clary

G Vyctorious Miller

F Parsa Fallah

Injury Report: No. 8 Kansas at Oklahoma State

Kansas Jayhawks

Will Thengvall (undisclosed) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Robert Jennings II (hip) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State is 13-3 at home this season

Kansas is 4-4 on the road this season

Kansas is 16-9 ATS overall this season / 4-4 ATS on the road

Oklahoma State is 11-14 ATS overall this season / 6-10 ATS at home

Kansas is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 against Oklahoma State

The Jayhawks force just 9.4 TOs/game, fewest in the Big 12 (No. 345 in D-I)

The Jayhawks average 12.0 bench pts/game which ranks (No. 350 in D-I)

As one of the smaller teams in the Big 12, Oklahoma State is allowing conference opponents to shoot 48.9% on 2-pointers (15th), 2.5 blocks (14th) and 8.7 offensive rebounds (11th)

In 12 conference games, Oklahoma State is allowing 84.6 points per game

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between Kansas and Oklahoma State:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Kansas -5.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Kansas -5.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 156.5.

