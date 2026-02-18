Jorge Prado to sit out SuperMotocross Round 7 in Arlington

Jorge Prado will not compete in Round 7 of the SuperMotocross World Championship in Arlington, Texas, due to excessive swelling in his shoulder. Prado crashed last week in Seattle, Washington, during the second qualification session. He posted the fastest lap in time trials during the first session, which stood as the fastest time overall.

“Jorge Prado will sit out Arlington this Saturday while continuing to recover from his crash last weekend,” Red Bull KTM posted on social media. “No major injuries have been determined, but excessive swelling and irritation in his right shoulder joint will take more time to heal up. We hope to see you back for Daytona, Jorge!”

Prado entered Seattle seventh in the championship standings. He withdrew before the feature and dropped three positions after failing to earn points.

Prado has shown significant improvement in Monster Energy Supercross as he becomes more accustomed to the tighter tracks that define the stadium series. He began the season with a podium finish (third) in Anaheim 1 and added another top-five two weeks ago in Glendale, Arizona.

Since he is not currently in contention for the Supercross championship, the team does not feel pressure to field an entry until Prado is ready to return.

“If you’re fighting for the championship, then it’s tough,” team manager Ian Harrison said last week after the Seattle race. “You have to deal with it, you’ve got to suck it up and go, but he’s not in that position right now. This was his 12th Supercross in his career, so there’s no reward in having him crash again and really get hurt. So that’s how we looked at it tonight.”

