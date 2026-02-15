 Skip navigation
ken_roczen.jpg
Ken Roczen stalls, recovers, and wins Heat 1; Hunter Lawrence wins SMX Round 6 Heat 2 in Seattle
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Iowa
C.J. Cox, Gicarri Harris lead No. 13 Purdue past Iowa, 78-57
nbc_titel24_levikitchencameronmcadoo_260209.jpg
Levi Kitchen wins first heat of the season; Haiden Deegan takes Heat 2 in SMX Round 6 in Seattle
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_nba_mannixsilver_260214.jpg
Silver: No punishment ‘off the table’ for tanking
nbc_nba_shootingstarstrophy_260214.jpg
Team Knicks hoists Shooting Stars Trophy
nbc_nba_shootingstars_v2_260214.jpg
Team Knicks swaggers to Shooting Stars win

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jorge Prado withdraws from Seattle SMX Round 6 with a shoulder injury

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published February 14, 2026 08:21 PM

Jorge Prado posted the fastest time in qualification for Round 6 of the SuperMotocross World Championship, but a hard crash in the second session sent him off the track early to have his shoulder evaluated.

Prado was x-rayed by the Alpinestars Medical crew and showed no sign of a break, but after lining up Heat 2 and taking the gate drop, he realized he would not be healthy enough to race.

Prado withdrew from the heat, and the team immediately announced that he would not line up for the Last Chance Qualifier.

Christian Craig was also unable to line up for the feature.

Last week, RJ Hampshire was forced to retire from the round after suffering flu-like symptoms.