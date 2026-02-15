Jorge Prado withdraws from Seattle SMX Round 6 with a shoulder injury

Jorge Prado posted the fastest time in qualification for Round 6 of the SuperMotocross World Championship, but a hard crash in the second session sent him off the track early to have his shoulder evaluated.

Prado was x-rayed by the Alpinestars Medical crew and showed no sign of a break, but after lining up Heat 2 and taking the gate drop, he realized he would not be healthy enough to race.

Prado withdrew from the heat, and the team immediately announced that he would not line up for the Last Chance Qualifier.

Christian Craig was also unable to line up for the feature.

Last week, RJ Hampshire was forced to retire from the round after suffering flu-like symptoms.

