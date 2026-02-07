RJ Hampshire withdraws from Glendale SuperMotocross with flu-like symptoms

RJ Hampshire withdrew from Round 5 of the SuperMotocross World Championship after suffering flu-like symptoms. Hampshire attempted to qualify in the first session, put pulled off track early after posting the 25th quickest time.

“Unfortunately, this week, he battled like a head cold and sinus thing, and this morning woke up with the full-on flu - I guess the flu - just kind of vomiting all morning and took it into here,” Rockstar Husqvarna team manager Nathan Ramsey said on Race Day Live. “He tried to do that first practice and ultimately just can’t process the track quick enough. I’ve never seen him like this. I think we all know how tough he is and it’s just a situation that’s completely unsafe for him to be out there.”

Hampshire has earned one top-10 in the first four rounds of the 450 division. He was ninth in the second race at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, and entered Glendale 11th in the championship standings.