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Justin Cooper out of Pro Motocross with a concussion suffered at Hangtown

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published June 11, 2026 02:59 PM

Justin Cooper will miss the next few rounds of the Pro Motocross Series after suffering a hard crash in the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Rancho Cordova, California. Until that crash, on the first lap of Moto 2, Cooper had lined up for every moto or feature of his 450 career.

“Sh$tty way to end the day at Hangtown,” Cooper posted on social media. “Got a decent start in Moto 2 and had nowhere to go coming down the hill. I got a concussion and the body is beat up, but thankful everything else checked out okay.”

Cooper is reportedly eying the RedBud National in three weeks for his return.

Last year, Cooper entered the SuperMotocross Playoffs as the Number 1 seed based on his consistency and speed during the Supercross and Motocross seasons.

Cooper was credited with 13th overall after finishing eighth in the first moto.

He finished fifth in the 2026 Supercross championship and left Hangtown fourth in combined SMX points. With a 241-point advantage over the cutline of 21st, which guarantees a start in all three rounds of the playoffs, it is unlikely Cooper will fail to advance to the postseason races.