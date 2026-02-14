SuperMotocross 2026 Round 6, Seattle 450 Qualification: Jorge Prado lands on top of the board with ‘okay lap’

Jorge Prado paced the field last week in Glendale, Arizona, and he will need to master a different style of track in Round 6 of the 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. He was equal to the task with the fastest lap in Qualification 1.

Qualification 1

Jorge Prado (50.600) posted a lap that was one second faster than Hunter Lawrence (51.605) as the riders face an extremely soft track.

“I feel comfortable on the track,” Prado told Peacock’s Haley Shanley. “I like rutty tracks. My bike is working really good, which makes it easier. I’m happy. I put up an okay lap. I didn’t expect this lap time, but I think the key is to be smooth and no mistakes.”

Eli Tomac struggled for most of the session, but his last lap around the track moved him from eighth overall to third.

Fourth-place Justin Cooper (52.085) and Malcolm Stewart (52.166) rounded out the top five.

