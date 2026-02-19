2026 SuperMotocross Round 7, Arlington: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch

Irving, Texas, was home to one of the original rounds of the 1975 Yamaha Super Series of Motocross, an early forerunner of the Monster Energy Supercross series. That tradition continues with Round 7 of the 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship as dirt bike riders move just a little bit down the road.

With seven wins, Cooper Webb has owned AT&T Stadium and all of them have come in the most recent nine races. That puts him on par with Eli Tomac at the Daytona International Speedway and makes them the only two active riders with at least seven wins at an active venue. Three of Webb’s victories came during a 2021 residency, when he won all three races. Webb narrowly missed out on adding another victory in 2022, finishing third on the podium.

If that were not enough to excite him entering this weekend, Webb earned his first holeshot last weekend in Seattle, set his first fastest lap of the season, and led laps (13) for the first time in 2026. Seattle is traditionally a strong track for Webb, and he may have been slightly disappointed that he failed to win, but a second-place finish and strong run give him momentum entering the weekend.

Of course, that is rivaled by Tomac’s, who scored his third victory of the season in Seattle. No other rider has more than one, and the points’ leader, Hunter Lawrence, is still looking for his first Supercross victory.

According to WeWentFast.com, the first rider to achieve three wins in a season typically has a great season. In fact, it is a strong indicator that a rider is on pace to win the championship. The first rider to three victories took the championship 70 percent of the time (35 of 50 seasons) since 1977. Since 2000, that rider has won 78 percent of the time. Tomac won the three races early in 2020 and 2022 before scoring his two titles.

But Tomac is also one of the riders who has failed to add to that percentage. He was the first with three wins in 2017 and 2023 and failed to take the hardware home.

The 2017 statistic is particularly meaningful this weekend because one of his bad races came in Arlington, when he finished 15th. The 2023 title hunt was also meaningful because Tomac had the championship all but sewn up until he tore his Achilles tendon in the next-to-last round in Denver.

With last week’s victory, Tomac earned his 88th premier class win and broke a tie with Jeremy McGrath. Tomac will undoubtedly continue to add to that total, but it is unlikely he will catch Ricky Carmichael at 124 wins.

Lawrence has the red plate through consistency. Last week’s fourth-place finish matched his worst performance of 2026, which he also scored in the season-opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Justin Cooper scored his first podium of the season last week in Seattle.

Aaron Plessinger competed in his 100th race last week and scored his fourth top-10 of the season.

250 Notes

The 250 East riders take to the track for the first time in 2026 this weekend, and they had a long time to wait.

That was a necessary break for Jo Shimoda, who plans to race this weekend after recovering from a back injury.

Jalek Swoll had an injury-plagued 2025 SuperMotocross season. Swoll will be the only Triumph rider in the division; Austin Forkner is rumored to remain on the 450 for the remainder of the season.

Cole Davies, 18, will thrive in the Eastern division now that he doesn’t have to contend with Haiden Deegan.

Nate Thrasher, Seth Hammaker, Drew Adams, Pierce Brown, and Coty Schock will also add star power to the 250 class.

2026 SuperMotocross Top-10 finishers

450s

Eli Tomac (3 wins, 4 podiums, 5 top-fives, 5 top-10s) [1 Moto win]

Ken Roczen (1 win, 3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 6 top-10s) [1 Moto win]

Cooper Webb (1 win, 3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Chase Sexton (1 win, 1 podium, 4 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Hunter Lawrence (4 podiums, 6 top-fives, 6 top-10s) [1 Moto win]

Justin Cooper (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Jorge Prado (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Joey Savatgy (1 top-five, 4 top-10s)

Dylan Ferrandis (5 top-10s)

Aaron Plessinger (4 top-10s)

Malcolm Stewart (3 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (1 top-10)

Justin Hill (1 top-10)

250s

Haiden Deegan (5 wins, 5 podiums, 6 top-fives, 6 top-10s) [3 Moto wins]

Max Anstie (1 win, 2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Cameron McAdoo (3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Levi Kitchen (3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Ryder DiFrancesco (2 podiums, 5 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Chance Hymas (1 podium, 1 top-five, 2 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (2 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Hunter Yoder (5 top-10s)

Parker Ross (4 top-10s)

Carson Mumford (3 top-10s)

Dilan Schwartz (2 top-10s)

Avery Long (2 top-10s)

Anthony Bourdon (1 top-10)

Josh Varize (1 top-10)

Recent Seattle races

450s

2025: Cooper Webb (followed by Ken Roczen, Chase Sexton)

2024: Cooper Webb (Eli Tomac, Aaron Plessinger)

2023: Cooper Webb (Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac)

2022: Eli Tomac (Jason Anderson, Cooper Webb)

2021, Race 3: Cooper Webb (Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac)

250s

2025 (West): Haiden Deegan (Coty Schock, Michael Mosiman)

2024 (East): Haiden Deegan (Cameron McAdoo, Tom Vialle)

2023 (East): Nate Thrasher (Jordon Smith, Hunter Lawrence)

2022 (East): Cameron McAdoo (Jeremy Martin, Jett Lawrence)

2021, Race 3 (West): Justin Cooper (Cameron McAdoo, Seth Hammaker)

