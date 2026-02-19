 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Oklahoma State
Freshman star Darryn Peterson erupts early as No. 8 Kansas rolls past Oklahoma State 81-69
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
No. 25 Alabama survives Darius Acuff’s huge night and beats No. 20 Arkansas 117-115 in 2OT
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Newly ranked No. 23 Minnesota muscles past No. 10 Ohio State 74-61 for 9th straight win

Top Clips

kansasthumbnailswap.jpg
HLs: Peterson, No. 8 Kansas defeat Oklahoma State
nbc_wcbb_uconnvsnova_260218.jpg
Highlights: No. 1 UConn takes down Villanova
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260218.jpg
Saka heads Arsenal 1-0 in front of Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
No. 4 Arizona bounces back from first 2 losses of the season, beats No. 23 BYU 75-68

  
Published February 18, 2026 11:45 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. — Anthony Dell’Orso scored a season-high 22 points after coming off the bench, Ivan Kharchenkov added 18 and No. 4 Arizona bounced back from its first two losses of the season by beating No. 23 BYU 75-68 on Wednesday night.

Arizona (24-2, 11-2 Big 12) started the season with 23 consecutive wins, spending nine straight weeks as the nation’s No. 1 team before losing back-to-back games to No. 9 Kansas and No. 16 Texas Tech.

Dell’Orso — a 6-foot-6 Australian — helped the Wildcats get back in the win column after shooting 8 of 15 from the field, including 4 of 8 on 3-pointers.

BYU (19-7, 7-6) was led by freshman star AJ Dybantsa, who finished with 35 points on 13-of-28 shooting. The 6-foot-9 forward topped 30 points for the sixth time this season.

The Cougars were playing their first game without starting guard Richie Saunders, who tore his ACL in a 90-86 overtime victory against Colorado on Saturday. He’s out for the rest of the season.

Arizona never trailed in the second half and slowly pulled away, taking a 66-50 lead on Dell’Orso’s 3-pointer with 6:40 left. BYU cut the deficit 73-68 with 1:05 remaining but couldn’t get any closer.

Dell’Orso made a corner 3 at the halftime buzzer to give Arizona a 42-35 advantage.

Arizona played without starting forward Koa Peat and backup guard Dwayne Aristode. The school said Peat will also miss Saturday’s game against No. 2 Houston because of a muscle strain in his lower leg area. He’ll be re-evaluated next week.

Aristode missed his second straight game with an illness.

Up next

BYU hosts No. 6 Iowa State on Saturday.

Arizona plays at No. 2 Houston on Saturday.