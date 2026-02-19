 Skip navigation
Creighton beats No. 5 UConn 91-84, deal Huskies their first home conference loss

  
Published February 18, 2026 10:01 PM

STORRS, Conn. — Josh Dix scored 13 of his 21 points in the second half, Nik Graves added 18 points and Creighton beat No. 5 UConn 91-84 on Wednesday night to spoil former Huskies star Emeka Okafor’s number retirement.

Creighton (14-13, 8-8 Big East) handed UConn (24-2, 14-2) its first conference home loss of the season. Creighton coach Greg McDermott became the first coach to beat a Dan Hurley-coached team four times on the road.

Okafor became the third UConn men’s basketball player to have his number retired, with the Huskies honoring the 2004 NCAA champion and national player of the year at halftime. Ray Allen and Richard Hamilton are the only players to have their numbers retired.

The Huskies led by seven points early in the second half, but shot 34% in the half.

Braylon Mullins led UConn with 25 points. Silas Demary Jr. added 17 points and nine assists. Tarris Reed Jr. had 15 points and 11 rebounds, but had just two points in the second half.

Fedor Zugic added 14 points for Creighton, which outscored UConn 27-11 at the foul line.

Mullins hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to tie it at 45. After Mullins hit consecutive 3s to put the Huskies up 63-59, UConn missed 10 of its next 11 shots during Creighton’s 14-2 run that put the Bluejays up by seven.

Up next

Creighton: At No. 17 St. John’s on Saturday.

UConn: At Villanova on Saturday.