Memphis dismisses Hasan Abdul Hakim from team and reinstates Zach Davis

  
Published February 18, 2026 08:00 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis has dismissed Hasan Abdul Hakim from its basketball program for what coach Penny Hardaway described as “repeated violations of team rules.”

“After repeated violations of team rules, we’ve made the decision to move forward without Hasan,” Hardaway said Wednesday in a statement. “Our focus remains on the young men in our locker room who are committed to doing things the right way and working toward a championship.”

Hardaway also announced that Zach Davis has been reinstated to the program. Hardaway had said last week that both players were suspended indefinitely.

Memphis officials said they will continue to support Abdul Hakim academically as he pursues his degree. Memphis also will provide access to treatment and sports medicine resources as needed.

Abdul Hakim averaged 6.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 22.3 minutes in 13 games, including 10 starts. He came to Memphis after spending two seasons at UT Rio Grand Valley, where he averaged 13.2 points in 19 games in 2023-24 and 13.3 points in 12 games in 2024-25.

Davis, a South Carolina transfer, has averaged 7.2 points, 4 rebounds and 20.5 minutes in 22 games. He has made eight starts.

Memphis (12-13, 7-5 American Athletic Conference) will try to end a two-game skid Thursday when it visits South Florida (18-8, 10-3).