Top News

Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Newly ranked No. 23 Minnesota muscles past No. 10 Ohio State 74-61 for 9th straight win
Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Collins scores 23 points leading No. 20 Texas Tech women to drubbing over No. 15 Baylor 87-56
MLB: Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
Report: Mariners, catcher Mitch Garver finalizing minor league deal

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_uconnvsnova_260218.jpg
Highlights: No. 1 UConn takes down Villanova
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260218.jpg
Saka heads Arsenal 1-0 in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_wolars_260218.jpg
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Arsenal Matchweek 27

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
No. 25 Alabama survives Darius Acuff’s huge night and beats No. 20 Arkansas 117-115 in 2OT

  
Published February 18, 2026 10:24 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Houston Mallette hit a 3-pointer with 51 seconds remaining in the second overtime and No. 25 Alabama survived one of the best single-game performances of the season to edge 20th-ranked Arkansas 117-115 on Wednesday night.

Arkansas freshman Darius Acuff Jr. scored 49 points — the second most in college basketball this season — while playing all 50 minutes. But Acuff missed jumpers at the end of both extra frames that would have given the Razorbacks (19-7, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) a short-handed road victory.

Arkansas used a seven-man rotation throughout regulation but had four players foul out in overtime. That forced coach John Calipari to turn to two guys who had played a combined 35 minutes all season.

It was the opening the Crimson Tide (19-7, 9-4) needed to pull out a game that will go down as an instant classic.

Labaron Philon Jr. scored 35 points and Aiden Sherrell added 26 — both career highs — to help Alabama win its fifth consecutive game.

Arkansas, meanwhile, lost for the first time in four games. Acuff’s 49 points are the second most by an Arkansas player and the most by an Arkansas player in SEC play.

Alabama trailed by 14 in the second half, but an 18-4 run tied the game. They moved in front in the waning seconds of regulation — until Acuff’s 3-pointer tied the game at 95 and sent it to OT.

Meleek Thomas (24) and Billy Richmond III (20) also scored in double figures for the Razorbacks before fouling out.

Sherrell chipped in 13 rebounds for Alabama, which also got 19 points and 11 boards from Amari Allen. Aden Holloway finished with 15 points for the Tide.

Up next

Arkansas hosts Missouri on Saturday.

Alabama travels to LSU on Saturday.