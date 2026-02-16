SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at Seattle: Eli Tomac closes in on Hunter Lawrence for red plate

Eli Tomac was patient; Hunter Lawrence was not, and that closed the gap between first and second in the championship to a single point after Round 6 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at Lumen Field in Seattle, Arizona.

Tomac needed to wait for the track to come to him in Seattle. He showed a moderate pace in qualification and was only third in his heat race. But he saved his best for when it counted most. Tomac hit the holeshot line in third, improved to second during Lap 2, and rode there for 13 laps until Cooper Webb made a mistake. Tomac pounced on one of the trickiest tracks the field has confronted during the first six rounds ... and the next 11 laps were his. When the checkers waved, Tomac was more than nine seconds ahead of Webb to score his third victory of 2026.

Tomac was happy with his riding but disappointed that he failed to reacquire the red plate. Still, with only one point separating him from Hunter Lawrence, his fate is in his hands.

Lawrence did not show the same degree of patience as Tomac. A poor start put him in heavy traffic, and by Lap 3, he was in seventh place. Lawrence picked his way through the field and found Ken Roczen blocking his path to the podium late in the race. With time running off the clock, Lawrence pressed too hard in the sand section and crashed both bikes. Lawrence remounted and salvaged a fourth-place finish to minimize the damage.

Roczen was not as fortunate. It took a while to restart his bike, which was long enough to cost him a lap and drop him to 10th in the final rundown.

The accident between Lawrence and Roczen opened the door for Justin Cooper to score his first podium of 2026. He recognized the gift, but he certainly had no desire to return it. Cooper earned his first top-five just last week in Glendale, Arizona.

Webb earned the holeshot and had one of the best rides of the season. He led the first 13 laps and silenced the critics who wondered if he could get back into contention for a title defense. Only three weeks ago, Webb faced a seemingly impossible scenario with an almost full-race deficit. Now, he is tied for third in the standings, only 11 points away from Lawrence.

Chase Sexton finished second in the championship in 2025, but there were a lot of questions surrounding his success this year after leaving the Red Bull KTM team. His victory at Anaheim 2 seemed to answer them, but he has not been able to score another podium finish in the three rounds since. Sexton currently sits fifth in the standings with an 18-gap to first, but there is a lot of racing between now and the Salt Lake City finale.

Here are the 450 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 6 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington:

Results

Feature Results

Fastest Lap and Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Hard Charger Results

Lap Chart:

Heat 1

Heat 2

450 SuperMotocross Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 6 in Seattle:

1. Eli Tomac, KTM

2. Cooper Webb, Yamaha *

3. Justin Cooper, Yamaha

4. Hunter Lawrence, Honda

5. Chase Sexton, Kawasaki

6. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

7. Aaron Plessinger, KTM

8. Joey Savatgy, Honda

9. Dylan Ferrandis, Ducati

10. Ken Roczen, Suzuki

11. Justin Hill, KTM

12. Jason Anderson, Suzuki

13. Colt Nichols, Suzuki

14. Shane McElrath, Honda

15. Kevin Moranz, KTM

16. Grant Harlan, KTM

17. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki

18. Ty Masterpool, Yamaha

19. Vince Friese, Kawasaki

20. Tristan Lane, Yamaha

21. Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki

22. Garrett Marchbanks, Kawasaki

* Holeshot

