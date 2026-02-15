Ken Roczen stalls, recovers, and wins Heat 1; Hunter Lawrence wins SMX Round 6 Heat 2 in Seattle

The heats set the tone and the lineup for the feature in Round 6 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Heat 2

Jorge Prado lined up for Heat 2 after being x-rayed by the Alpinestars Medical team. He crashed in the second qualification session.

Cooper Webb ditched his goggles and replaced them seconds before the gate drop. Like Ken Roczen in Heat 1, he overcame the drama and earned the holeshot.

Prado is not well enough to ride; he retired without taking a lap. He will retire from the round and not attempt to race in the Last Chance Qualifier.

Hunter Lawrence swept around Webb.

Chase Sexton went down in the opening laps. He fell to 10th briefly before regaining a transfer position.

Aaron Plessinger ran third.

While battling for the lead, Webb crashed with a minute-and-a-half on the clock. He overjumped a double.

Lawrence held on for the victory but Webb recovered to finish second.

Plessinger remained third.

Fourth-place Savatgy and Sexton rounded out the top five.

Dylan Ferrandis (sixth), Ty Masterpool (seventh), Shane McElrath (eighth), and Grant Harlan (ninth) also advance directly into the feature.

Heat 2 Results

Heat 1

Ken Roczen stalled his bike as the 30-second board was turning, but he kick-started the Suzuki and earned the holeshot.

Jason Anderson and Christian Craig fail to make it through the first turn. They crashed hard, with Craig holding his wrist. He rode up the tunnel and will have to race through the Last Chance Qualifier at least.

Justin Hill had the second-best start and began chasing Roczen.

Eli Tomac got a poor start and was outside the top five in the opening laps.

With two-and-a-half minutes remaining, Justin Cooper advanced to second.

Malcolm Stewart followed him into third.

Tomac finally cracked the top five and passed Hill for fourth with two minutes remaining.

As time ran off the clock, Stewart took a hard crash and fell out of third.

Roczen scored a 4.7-second win over Cooper

Garrett Marchbanks (fifth), Colt Nichols (sixth), Stewart (seventh), Vince Friese (eighth), and Mitchell Harrison (ninth) also advanced directly into the feature.

Anderson crashed a second time in this heat and failed to finish. He will also head to the LCQ.

Roczen’s heat race win means he has won a preliminary in 13 consecutive seasons, the longest streak in history.

Heat 1 Results

