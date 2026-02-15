Levi Kitchen wins first heat of the season; Haiden Deegan takes Heat 2 in SMX Round 6 in Seattle

The heat races advance 18 riders into the feature in the SuperMotocross League. Round 6 in Seattle, Washington, is the final race for the 250 West riders before they take a break and allow the 250 East riders take center stage.

Heat 2

To no one’s surprise, Haiden Deegan earned the holeshot and took the early lead in his heat and immediately began to stretch his advantage over Hunter Yoder and the field.

Yoder stumbled during the first minute and was passed by Lux Turner.

On Lap 4, Yoder dropped another spot only to regain it and improve to second on Lap 6. Michael Mosiman and Turner tangled to give up those positions.

Nico Koch and Brandon Ray crashed at the three-minute mark and had words.

Yoder and Mosiman crashed as time ran off the clock.

Carson Mumford worked his way from mid-pack to finish third.

Fourth-place Yoder and Josh Varize rounded out the top five.

Mosiman (sixth), Ayden Shive (seventh), Hunter Schlosser (eighth), and Logan Leitzel (ninth) also advance directly into the feature.

Deegan’s victory over Turner was more than 15 seconds.

Heat 2 Results

Heat 1

Max Anstie earned the holeshot, but Levi Kitchen took command soon after.

He brought Ryder DiFrancesco with him into second as Anstie dropped to third.

With two minutes remaining on the clock, Cameron McAdoo lands on top of a jump and dismounts. He fell to eighth before regaining his rhythm.

Maximus Vohland sat fourth as time ran off the clock. He has a 13-second lead over Justin Rodbell.

McAdoo moved up to fifth in the final laps and will have a decent gate pick for the feature.

Kitchen held on for the victory with DiFrancesco and Anstie remaining second and third.

Vohland (fourth), McAdoo (fifth), Crockett Myers (sixth), Parker Ross (seventh), Rodbell (eighth), and Preston Masciangelo also advance.

Heat 1 Results

