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Lotte Van Drunen joins Women’s Pro Motocross (WMX) for Thunder Valley, High Point

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published June 9, 2026 12:33 PM

Lachlan Turner will have added competition in the next two rounds as the two-time defending MXGP Pro Women’s champion Lotte Van Drunen joins the Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony (WMX) field in the next two rounds at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado, and High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania.

She joins Lucas and Sacha Coenen in increasing the international profile of these two rounds.

"🇺🇸🇺🇸AMERICA I AM READY🇺🇸🇺🇸,” Van Drunen posted on social media. “Proud to say I will be lining up at the AMA WMX [at Thunder Valley and High Point] in the [WMX Series]. ... Massive thank you to everyone that helped me get there.”

Van Drunen’s visit to the WMX was in question until this week, as she has had a modest start to her MXGP WMX defense, finishing fourth in France and Germany. She currently sits ninth in the standings after crashing in both rounds.

In 2025, Van Drunen won the opening round in Sardinia and earned four podiums and a fourth-place finish in the five-round series. This year, she is 44 points behind Daniela Guillen, who won three of the first four motos.

With Van Drunen in the field, there will be three active champions competing in the next two rounds.

In last week’s American WMX opener, Turner faced stiffened competition from Australian champion Charli Cannon, as the two battled side by side in both motos. Van Drunen’s inclusion in this week’s lineup will allow Turner and Cannon to judge their skill against another champion.