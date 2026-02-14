 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 05 Glendale 450 Jorge Prado.jpg
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 6, Seattle 450 Qualification: Jorge Prado lands on top of the board with ‘okay lap’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 06 Seattle mud prep.jpg
SuperMotocross Round 6, Seattle: Race Coverage, Live Updates
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Clippers
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26 All-Stars: Kawhi Leonard, Tyrese Maxey headline teams

Top Clips

nbc_nba_hbcuclassic_260213(2).jpg
Highlights: HBCU Classic, Hampton vs N.C. A&T
nbc_nba_edgecombcomp_260213.jpg
HLs: Edgecombe puts on a show in Rising Stars
nbc_nba_risingstarstrophy_260213.jpg
Edgecombe wins Rising Stars MVP for Team Vince

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 6, Seattle 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan leads field by one second after Q1

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published February 14, 2026 01:28 PM

Haiden Deegan has been the fastest rider in both qualification and race trim, and he kept that momentum alive with a solid lap in the first qualification session at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Qualification 1

Deegan (49.414) was nearly one second faster than the 250 West field on a track loosened by rain.

“I got to battle with the boys a little this week,” Deegan told Peacock’s Haley Shanley on Race Day Live. “That kind of got me back in race mode. Qualifying went well. It’s going to be a deep one tonight.”

Levi Kitchen (50.323) landed second on the chart to begin his bid to catch the points’ leader.

Maximus Vohland (51.605) landed third on the chart.

Fourth-place Lux Turner (51.880) and a consistently fast Ryder DiFrancesco (51.917) rounded out the top five.

Qualification 1 Results