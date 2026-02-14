SuperMotocross 2026 Round 6, Seattle 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan leads field by one second after Q1

Haiden Deegan has been the fastest rider in both qualification and race trim, and he kept that momentum alive with a solid lap in the first qualification session at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Qualification 1

Deegan (49.414) was nearly one second faster than the 250 West field on a track loosened by rain.

“I got to battle with the boys a little this week,” Deegan told Peacock’s Haley Shanley on Race Day Live. “That kind of got me back in race mode. Qualifying went well. It’s going to be a deep one tonight.”

Levi Kitchen (50.323) landed second on the chart to begin his bid to catch the points’ leader.

Maximus Vohland (51.605) landed third on the chart.

Fourth-place Lux Turner (51.880) and a consistently fast Ryder DiFrancesco (51.917) rounded out the top five.

Qualification 1 Results

