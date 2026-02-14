RJ Hampshire withdraws from Seattle Supercross with a foot injury

RJ Hampshire will miss Round 6 of the SuperMotocross World Championship this week at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, after injuring his foot in a practice crash. This is the second straight week that Hampshire has withdrawn from competition after missing Round 5 in Glendale, Arizona, with flu-like symptoms.

The team has not provided a timeline for his return, but in a news release, the team said he has been "[ruled] out of upcoming rounds in the SMX World Championship.”

“It’s never good to get a mid-morning phone call from Baker’s Factory on a ride day,” said Nathan Ramsey, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Team Manager. “Unfortunately, RJ had a crash, and the handlebars caught his foot in just the wrong way, resulting in a fracture. Our focus now is on the best path forward to get RJ healthy and back racing as soon as possible.”

Hampshire entered Seattle 14th in the Monster Energy Supercross standings.

“One thing after another,” Hampshire posted on social media. “Got back on the bike yesterday after getting over being sick. I slid over this small jump and had a slow/awkward fall that caused me to plant my foot. When I planted it, the end of the handlebars came down right on top of my boot, splitting the buckles. Broke two of the metatarsals and [one’s] pretty displaced. Bummed on how it’s gone the last four months, sometimes it comes in waves. I’ll rebuild and get where I know I can be.”

