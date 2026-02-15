Cooper Webb leads Eli Tomac as he looks for a third straight win in Seattle

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

JT Toppin
No. 16 Texas Tech rallies to beat No. 1 Arizona 78-75 in OT for Wildcats’ second straight loss
Akshay Bhatia
Bhatia’s big birdie runs helps him beat the wind and lead at Pebble Beach
SX 2026 Rd 06 Seattle 250 Haiden Deegan.jpg
Haiden Deegan survives a fierce battle with Levi Kitchen in Seattle to win his fifth race of 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_morikawa17and18_260214.jpg
Morikawa finishes strong in Rd. 3 at Pebble Beach
nbc_nba_keshoddunkhl_v2_260214.jpg
Johnson dances way to Slam Dunk Contest title
nbc_nba_keshoddeskintv_v2_260214.jpg
Johnson: ‘Had crazy faith’ in winning Dunk Contest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

JT Toppin
No. 16 Texas Tech rallies to beat No. 1 Arizona 78-75 in OT for Wildcats’ second straight loss
Akshay Bhatia
Bhatia’s big birdie runs helps him beat the wind and lead at Pebble Beach
SX 2026 Rd 06 Seattle 250 Haiden Deegan.jpg
Haiden Deegan survives a fierce battle with Levi Kitchen in Seattle to win his fifth race of 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_morikawa17and18_260214.jpg
Morikawa finishes strong in Rd. 3 at Pebble Beach
nbc_nba_keshoddunkhl_v2_260214.jpg
Johnson dances way to Slam Dunk Contest title
nbc_nba_keshoddeskintv_v2_260214.jpg
Johnson: ‘Had crazy faith’ in winning Dunk Contest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cooper Webb leads Eli Tomac as he looks for a third straight win in Seattle

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published February 14, 2026 09:30 PM

Hunter Lawrence snatched the red plate from Eli Tomac last week in Glendale. This race will be pivotal.

In-Race Notes

Hunter Lawrence got a bad start to land outside the top five in the first lap.

Cooper Webb earned the holeshot as Eli Tomac overcame his Glendale mistake and settled into second.

On Lap 3, Lawrence stumbled and nearly crashed. He fell to seventh when Justin Cooper passed him.

Ken Roczen was third on Lap 4. He is part of the three-rider battle for the championship lead.

Tomac found his rhythm, but Webb is one of the best racers at finding new, better lines during a feature.

Aaron Plessinger faded after challenging for a top-five. Cooper moved up to fourth by Lap 10 with Chase Sexton fifth.

Lawrence took fifth from Sexton in traffic.

Tomac took the lead at the halfway mark with a solid block pass on Webb. Roczen is closely behind in third.