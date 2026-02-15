Cooper Webb leads Eli Tomac as he looks for a third straight win in Seattle

Hunter Lawrence snatched the red plate from Eli Tomac last week in Glendale. This race will be pivotal.

In-Race Notes

Hunter Lawrence got a bad start to land outside the top five in the first lap.

Cooper Webb earned the holeshot as Eli Tomac overcame his Glendale mistake and settled into second.

On Lap 3, Lawrence stumbled and nearly crashed. He fell to seventh when Justin Cooper passed him.

Ken Roczen was third on Lap 4. He is part of the three-rider battle for the championship lead.

Tomac found his rhythm, but Webb is one of the best racers at finding new, better lines during a feature.

Aaron Plessinger faded after challenging for a top-five. Cooper moved up to fourth by Lap 10 with Chase Sexton fifth.

Lawrence took fifth from Sexton in traffic.

Tomac took the lead at the halfway mark with a solid block pass on Webb. Roczen is closely behind in third.