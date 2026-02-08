Eli Tomac crashes in Turn 1 of the Glendale SuperMotocross race, loses red plate

Eli Tomac was involved in a first-turn crash in Round 5 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and was slow to rise. After remounting his KTM in 22nd, he made slow progress for the first five laps, but after catching the back of the field on Lap 6, his pace picked up.

“I put myself in a position where bad things could happen,” Tomac told Peacock’s Will Christien on the post-race show. “On the start, I got a little pinched and then I got taken out by Craig. I don’t know what happened before that, or why he crashed, or if he started it. All I know is that Craig hit me, and I was done. It took me a while to get my body loosened up and get going, but that’s what I had to get back to 12th.”

Craig appeared to lose the front end of his bike when he made an evasive move to keep from hitting Hunter Lawrence. Craig finished 14th.

“The good news is that we’re not far down,” Tomac continued. “We’re fine, so we have to do some digging now.”

Tomac ended the night in 12th position and fell to third in points. He trails Lawrence by eight points and Ken Roczen by five. Tomac has had the red plate affixed to his Red Bull Factory KTM since winning the opening round and the following week in San Diego.

This is the second consecutive race in which Tomac has crashed. He endoed in Feature 2 in the Triple Crown format in Houston, Texas.

Tomac did not report an injury in his Glendale crash.