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Darnell Nurse gives the Oilers a short list of teams he would accept a trade to, AP source says

  
Published June 11, 2026 03:56 PM
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks

Apr 8, 2026; San Jose, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) looks up at the scoreboard during a break in the action against the San Jose Sharks during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Darnell Nurse’s time with the Edmonton Oilers could be coming to an end soon.

Nurse provided the Oilers with a short list of teams he would be willing to be traded to, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because discussions are being kept private.

The 31-year-old left-shooting defenseman has four seasons left on his contract at an annual salary cap hit of $9.25 million. Because the eight-year, $74 million contract he signed in August 2021 was largely front-loaded, Nurse is only owed $29.6 million in actual dollars through 2030, and that dips to $23.6 million after he receives his bonus this summer.

Nurse has spent his entire NHL career with Edmonton since being selected with the seventh pick in the 2013 draft. He helped the team make seven consecutive playoff appearances including back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup Final in 2024 and ‘25.

But a first-round exit could lead to a roster shakeup with the hope of getting over the hump while captain Connor McDavid and longtime running mate Leon Draisaitl are in their primes.

McDavid last fall opted to sign just a two-year extension, without a raise to stay at his current $12.5 million cap hit through 2028, to provide general manager Stan Bowman and the front office with flexibility but also send the message that he needs to feel the Oilers can win the Stanley Cup before committing to stay longer.

Bowman fired coach Kris Knoblauch last month and is currently searching for a replacement behind the bench.