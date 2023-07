Dallas has selected Lian Bischel with the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Bischel played in Sweden last season after he suited up for Biel-Bienne in his native Switzerland in 2020-21. The first thing you notice about Bischel is that he is 6-foot-5 and weighs 225 pounds. His physicality will get him a job at the NHL level, but he has also displayed some offensive ability. He had one goal and three points as a 17-year-old in the Swedish Hockey League in 29 games and has quite a bit of mobility considering his size. Still, it is an aspect of his game that could use improvement along with his puck movement. Bischel projects to be a two-way, top-four blueliner in the NHL, but he is expected to need more time to develop.