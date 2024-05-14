Watch Now
Conn Smythe Trophy winner best bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss why betting Jake Oettinger to win the Conn Smythe trophy is the best way to get in on the Dallas Stars, as well as a pair of Florida Panthers to win the award.
Will NBA Finals winner come out of the West?
Chris "Money" Miles isn't as in on the Boston Celtics as the betting markets are, and for that reason -- plus the quality of teams on the other side -- he thinks the NBA Finals winner will come from the west.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss why betting Jake Oettinger to win the Conn Smythe trophy is the best way to get in on the Dallas Stars, as well as a pair of Florida Panthers to win the award.
Are Knicks too injured to overcome Pacers?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick are joined by Chris "Money" Miles to discuss the New York Knicks' chances of "winning ugly" and defeating the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Should Tsitsipas be the Italian Open favorite?
Drew Dinsick tabs Stefanos Tsitsipas, not Alexander Zverev, as his favorite in the Italian Open -- in a men's field that's "in a little bit of shambles" -- before giving his analysis of the women's side as well.
Tatum showing ‘all strengths’ in series vs. Cavs
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick believe Jayson Tatum is showing "all of his strengths" against the Cavaliers and like the Celtics to win the series in five games while also highlighting the over in Game 4 on Bet the Edge.
Bet on Thunder ‘until the market finally corrects’
Despite trailing 2-1 in the series, Drew Dinsick thinks Oklahoma City is clearly better than Dallas -- especially with Luka Doncic's injury -- and recommends betting on the Thunder until the market relaxes.
Panthers ‘should progress with relative ease’
Bet the Edge breaks down the betting market for the 2nd-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, discussing why the Florida Panthers are in prime position against the Boston Bruins.
Can the Pacers respond in Game 3 vs. Knicks?
Jay Croucher and Vaughn Dalzell offer their betting thoughts on Game 3 of Knicks-Pacers and the series as a whole after New York took a 2-0 lead.
Mavericks’ Game 2 hopes depend on Doncic’s health
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick share why the Thunder could be too much for Luka Doncic and the Mavericks to handle in Game 2 of their second-round series.