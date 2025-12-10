 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
No. 2 Michigan routs Villanova 89-61, remaining unbeaten with 6th straight win by 25-plus points
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Ohio State
Keaton Wagler’s 23 points lead No. 13 Illinois to 88-80 victory over Ohio State in Big Ten opener
Edwin Diaz
Dodgers snag closer Edwin Díaz with three-year, $69M contract: Contract details, fantasy impact

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_illosu_linearhl_251209.jpg
Highlights: Illinois hangs on against Ohio State
nbc_nba_orlandoheat_251209(2).jpg
Highlights: Bane pushes Magic to NBA Cup semi
nbc_cbb_wagler_251209.jpg
Wagler steps up against Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: Brunson lifts Knicks into NBA Cup semi

December 9, 2025 11:30 PM
Jalen Brunson pours in 35 points as the New York Knicks on the road, knocking out the Toronto Raptors from the NBA Cup and advancing to the semifinal round.

nbc_nba_orlandoheat_251209(2).jpg
01:59
Highlights: Bane pushes Magic to NBA Cup semi
nbc_roto_wagner_251209.jpg
01:26
Magic, fantasy managers get ‘good news’ on Wagner
nbc_roto_queen_251209.jpg
01:32
NOP rookie Queen on hot streak with Williamson out
nbc_roto_castle_251209.jpg
01:30
How will Castle’s return affect Spurs’ rotation?
nbc_nba_enjoybb_nbacupqfpvw_251209.jpg
04:56
Knicks trending up ahead of NBA Cup quarterfinal
nbc_nba_enjoybb_whatsgoingright_251209.jpg
09:50
OKC continuing historic pace, Lakers riding high
nbc_nba_enjoybb_whatsgoingwrong_251209.jpg
09:52
Analyzing Bulls, Raptors recent struggles
nbc_nba_enjoybb_pick6dkseg_251209.jpg
04:12
Mamukelashvili showing his presence on the glass
nbc_nba_enjoybb_capornocap_251209.jpg
10:00
Is Harden a ‘dream fit’ for the Timberwolves?
nbc_bte_heatmagic_251209.jpg
02:04
Miami’s offense creates intriguing clash vs. Magic
nbc_roto_knickraptor_251209.jpg
01:36
Knicks, Raptors are primed for a ‘tough battle’
nbc_nba_phxminn_digitalhit_251208.jpg
01:36
Suns get ‘really big win’ against Timberwolves
nbc_nba_spursnola_251208(1).jpg
01:57
Highlights: Spurs overcome Queen triple-double
nbc_nba_tmacfisher_251208.jpg
01:37
Fisher delivers McGrady’s custom jacket in studio
nbc_nba_cuppreview_v2_251208.jpg
02:54
McGrady, Scalabrine reveal their NBA Cup picks
nbc_nba_phxminn_2minhl_251208_copy.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Suns snap T’Wolves’ 5-game win streak
nbc_nba_wolvespostgame_251208.jpg
01:39
Why Timberwolves need to utilize Edwards in clutch
nbc_nba_gillespieintv_251208.jpg
03:08
Gillespie recaps Suns’ win over Timberwolves
nbc_nba_postgame_sunsanalysis_v2_251208.jpg
02:18
Suns show poise under pressure vs. Timberwolves
nbc_nba_markwilliamsintv_251208.jpg
59
Williams: Suns been about ‘toughness’ all year
nbc_nba_sacvsind_251208.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Pacers top Kings in seesaw 4th quarter
nbc_nba_ogharden_251208.jpg
04:41
Rivers: Harden is 3rd best shooting guard ever
nbc_nba_ogthunder_251208.jpg
10:04
Should the Thunder go for the wins record?
nbc_nba_oglebronlakers_251208.jpg
03:24
James’ greatness doesn’t end with points streak
nbc_nba_ogcp3rehash_251208.jpg
09:46
Clippers ‘took the biggest L’ waiving Paul
nbc_nba_wolvestalk_251208.jpg
05:24
What do Timberwolves need to take next step?
nbc_nba_wolvespreview_251208.jpg
03:08
Analyzing Gobert’s presence for Timberwolves
nbc_nba_sunspreview_251208.jpg
02:11
Brooks has ‘shifted the culture’ for Suns
nbc_nba_wingstopmoments_251208.jpg
04:39
Around the NBA: LeBron’s scoring streak ends
nbc_nba_chrispaul_251208.jpg
04:46
Will Paul’s split with LAC ‘stain’ his legacy?

nbc_cbb_illosu_linearhl_251209.jpg
02:08
Highlights: Illinois hangs on against Ohio State
nbc_cbb_wagler_251209.jpg
02:51
Wagler steps up against Ohio State
nbc_cbb_underwoodintv_251209.jpg
02:55
Underwood: Illini ‘chop wood’ against Ohio State
nbc_cbb_appoll_v2_251209.jpg
02:27
Is Arizona a deserving AP Poll No. 1 Week 6?
nbc_cbb_thortonintv_251209.jpg
04:32
OSU’s Thornton is all about loyalty
nbc_csu_draftkings_251209.jpg
04:40
How Eagles, Chargers’ odds shifted after Week 14
nbc_csu_jalenhurts_251209.jpg
18:31
Analyzing Hurts’ ‘meltdown game’ against Chargers
nbc_csu_philliprivers_251209.jpg
09:40
Simms in disbelief about Colts’ signing of Rivers
nbc_roto_zachertz_251209.jpg
01:20
‘Ignore’ WAS tight ends in fantasy with Ertz out
nbc_roto_omarionhampton_251209.jpg
01:20
LAC ‘easing in’ Hampton after return from injury
nbc_roto_jalenhurts_251209.jpg
01:31
Hurts’ faltering run game is posing problems
nbc_roto_philiprivers_251209.jpg
01:36
‘Downgrade’ all Colts in fantasy if Rivers starts
wISOC.jpg
06:28
Gorbatenko sisters suit up on Badgers’ hockey team
nbc_roto_schwarber_251209.jpg
01:33
Schwarber remains elite power source with new deal
nbc_cfb_iuweekendrecap_251209.jpg
02:18
Inside Indiana’s historic Big Ten Championship win
nbc_roto_diaz_251209.jpg
01:53
Ranking Díaz in fantasy after joining Dodgers
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_251209.jpg
14:42
Colts bringing in Rivers at QB seems desperate
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251209.jpg
18:02
Miller did not expect Lakers to be ‘this good’
nbc_dps_salpaolantoniointerview_251209.jpg
11:48
Eagles in ‘survival mode’ after loss to Chargers
nbc_pl_genxbcmci_251209.jpg
08:53
Celebrating Haaland’s historic 100th PL goal
nbc_pl_genxgbvilla_251209.jpg
18:33
Villa went ‘right through the heart’ of Arsenal
nbc_ffhh_wwrbs_251209.jpg
10:44
Rams RB Corum’s ‘workload has been trending up’
nbc_ffhh_wwwrs_251209.jpg
08:25
Packers WR Reed ‘opened the field up’ for Love
nbc_ffhh_wwtedst_251209.jpg
04:22
Browns TE Fannin Jr. hitting stride with Shedeur
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251209.jpg
01:23
IND, NYG, TEN vs. SF among best bets for Week 15
nbc_ffhh_eagles_chargers_251209.jpg
05:32
Croucher: PHI ‘had no right to lose’ to LAC
nbc_pl_netbusters15_251209.jpg
25:59
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 15
nbc_ffhh_waiver_qb_sanders_251209.jpg
07:27
Sheduer is ‘getting better every week’
nbc_ffhh_waiver_qb_stroud_251209.jpg
04:25
HOU QB Stroud has favorable matchup vs. ARI
caltonthumb.jpg
43
Optum Golf Channel Games: Luke Clanton