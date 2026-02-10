 Skip navigation
Analyzing early odds for Super Bowl LXI
Florio: Getting back to SB harder than winning it
Who should Seahawks face in Week 1 of 2026 season?

Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Analyzing early odds for Super Bowl LXI
Florio: Getting back to SB harder than winning it
Who should Seahawks face in Week 1 of 2026 season?

Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Analyzing early odds for Super Bowl LXI

February 10, 2026 09:03 AM
On the heels of Super Bowl LX, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons sift through DraftKings Sportsbook's early odds for Super Bowl LXI favorites.

11:21
Florio: Getting back to SB harder than winning it
14:55
Who should Seahawks face in Week 1 of 2026 season?
09:23
Comparing ‘Dark Side’ defense to ‘Legion of Boom’
06:32
Identifying turning point of Seahawks’ season
05:57
Seahawks, Patriots were on ‘two different levels’
05:35
How Seahawks should attack offseason after SB win
06:05
Walker III powers Seattle offense to win SB MVP
05:24
Maye was ‘running for his life’ in Super Bowl LX
03:25
‘Buyer beware’ for Patriots’ Henderson in 2026
10:51
‘Tough day at the office’ for Patriots’ Maye
05:05
Early look at 2027 NFL Super Bowl LXI Odds
01:50
Why 49ers are a ‘sleeper’ pick for Super Bowl LXI
01:35
Williams an early ‘dark horse’ for MVP next season
03:39
Seahawks’ Super Bowl win a ‘storybook ending’
09:39
Where do Seahawks rank among best defenses ever?
09:25
What’s next for Maye after Super Bowl struggles?
04:40
How were Seahawks able to dominate Patriots in SB?
09:16
Darnold, Walker III step up in Super Bowl LX win
08:17
Maye ‘never got comfortable’ in Super Bowl LX
48
Darnold shares ‘special’ SB LX moment with parents
43
Walker: Seahawks ‘stuck together’ this season
05:57
Seahawks’ defense dominates Pats to win Super Bowl
59
Maye: This definitely hurts
55
Vrabel: ‘We have to remember what this feels like’
01:43
Darnold shouts out defense after Super Bowl LX win
45
Walker wins Super Bowl LX MVP
04:28
Super Bowl LX Vince Lombardi Trophy presentation
02:13
Witherspoon: SB LX win ‘a one of a kind’ feeling
47
Walker: ‘We stayed together’ in Super Bowl LX
01:00
Darnold on ‘unbelievable’ Super Bowl LX victory

