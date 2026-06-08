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Nelly Korda finally has the major title she always wanted. It might just be the start

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‘What’s the point?': Brendan Sorsby’s eligibility gambles with college football’s future
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MLB Power Rankings: Cardinals have staying power, Padres fading fast
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
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Nelly Korda
Nelly Korda finally has the major title she always wanted. It might just be the start

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Is Sutton still Broncos’ WR1 with Waddle in mix?
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Can Mayfield rebound, earn extension with Bucs?
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Knights’ Game 3 OT win over Canes was ‘lunacy’

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Gibbs a fantasy RB1 favorite with expanded role

June 8, 2026 02:55 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Kyle Dvorchak discuss the positive fantasy outlook for Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs now that he will no longer have to share a backfield with David Montgomery.

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