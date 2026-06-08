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Gibbs a fantasy RB1 favorite with expanded role
June 8, 2026 02:55 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Kyle Dvorchak discuss the positive fantasy outlook for Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs now that he will no longer have to share a backfield with David Montgomery.
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