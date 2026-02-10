MLB has a new home on NBC and Peacock

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Brad Keselowski cleared to race in NASCAR’s season-opening Daytona 500 after breaking his right leg
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Duke surges to No. 11 in AP Top 25 women’s poll with 15-game win streak; UConn-UCLA still 1-2
MLB: Playoffs-Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Red Sox acquire Caleb Durbin in trade with Brewers to address third base

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pistonscharlottebrawl_v2_260209.jpg
Brawl leads to four ejections in DET-CHA matchup
nbc_titel24_levikitchencameronmcadoo_260209.jpg
Kitchen still has room to improve after podiums
nbc_title24_dontlike_260209.jpg
RC on Sexton: I don’t like what I’m hearing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Brad Keselowski cleared to race in NASCAR’s season-opening Daytona 500 after breaking his right leg
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Duke surges to No. 11 in AP Top 25 women’s poll with 15-game win streak; UConn-UCLA still 1-2
MLB: Playoffs-Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Red Sox acquire Caleb Durbin in trade with Brewers to address third base

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pistonscharlottebrawl_v2_260209.jpg
Brawl leads to four ejections in DET-CHA matchup
nbc_titel24_levikitchencameronmcadoo_260209.jpg
Kitchen still has room to improve after podiums
nbc_title24_dontlike_260209.jpg
RC on Sexton: I don’t like what I’m hearing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

MLB has a new home on NBC and Peacock

February 9, 2026 07:38 PM
Don't miss Major League Baseball on NBC and Peacock starting Spring 2026.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_valdez_260206.jpg
02:11
Valdez’s fantasy value unchanged landing with DET
nbc_roto_goretrade_260123.jpg
02:29
What’s in store for the Nationals without Gore?
nbc_roto_peraltarobert_260122.jpg
02:36
Mets make big moves with Peralta and Robert
nbc_roto_bellinger_260122.jpg
01:26
Bellinger fantasy fallout following NYY reunion
nbc_roto_bichette_260116.jpg
02:26
How Bichette slots into Mets’ expected lineup
nbc_roto_suarezbosv2_260116.jpg
02:11
What to expect from Suarez with reported BOS move
nbc_roto_tuckerladv2_260116.jpg
02:28
Does Tucker fill ‘gaping hole’ for LAD outfield?
nbc_roto_rweatherstony_260114.jpg
02:05
Weathers could have ‘a lot of upside’ with NYY
arenado.jpg
01:54
Arenado will be ‘a boon’ for Diamondbacks
nbc_roto_alexbregman_260111.jpg
02:03
Report: Cubs sign Bregman to five-year contract
nbc_roto_kazumaokamoto_260105.jpg
01:34
Okamoto could be ‘undervalued’ 2026 fantasy asset
nbc_roto_tatsuyaimai_260105.jpg
02:06
Astros’ Imai could exceed expectations in 2026
nbc_roto_peterfairbanks_251229.jpg
01:37
Marlins’ Fairbanks a ‘top 15' closer in fantasy
nbc_roto_tylersoderstrom_251229.jpg
01:43
Soderstrom a ‘solid’ fantasy pick in middle rounds
nbc_roto_contreras_251222.jpg
02:22
Red Sox land first baseman Contreas from Cardinals
nbc_roto_murakami_251222.jpg
02:04
Murakami has to improve on ‘contact issues’ in MLB
nbc_roto_pirates_251212.jpg
02:03
Will Pirates make more moves this offseason?
nbc_roto_reliefpitchers_251212.jpg
01:57
Is Finnegan or Suárez better option in fantasy?
nbc_roto_bluejays_251212.jpg
02:06
Can Cease be ace, Bieber stay healthy for Toronto?
nbc_roto_alonso_251210.jpg
02:01
Fallout of Alonso’s reported signing with BAL
nbc_roto_schwarber_251209.jpg
01:33
Schwarber remains elite power source with new deal
nbc_roto_diaz_251209.jpg
01:53
Ranking Díaz in fantasy after joining Dodgers
nbc_roto_nymwilliams_251202.jpg
01:50
What Williams’ deal means for Mets’ bullpen plans
nbc_roto_helsley_251201.jpg
01:45
Helsley an ‘intriguing’ fantasy RP with Orioles
nbc_roto_gray_251125.jpg
01:49
Fantasy ripple effects from Gray’s trade to Boston
nbc_roto_mlbtrade_251124.jpg
01:40
Fantasy implications of Nimmo-Semien trade
nbc_roto_wardtrade_251119.jpg
01:31
Ward ‘could be a good fit’ for Orioles order
nbc_roto_startingpitchers_251103.jpg
02:26
King and other MLB pitchers hitting free agency
nbc_roto_kyletucker_251103.jpg
01:32
Injuries have ‘dulled that shine’ for OF Tucker
nbc_roto_petealonso_251103.jpg
01:48
Alonso vs. Schwarber: Who will get most interest?

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_pistonscharlottebrawl_v2_260209.jpg
01:48
Brawl leads to four ejections in DET-CHA matchup
nbc_titel24_levikitchencameronmcadoo_260209.jpg
06:27
Kitchen still has room to improve after podiums
nbc_title24_dontlike_260209.jpg
11:30
RC on Sexton: I don’t like what I’m hearing
nbc_title24_kenroczen_260209.jpg
09:10
Roczen’s hard-pack experience is an advantage
nbc_wnba_seg4V2_260209.jpg
14:02
Unrivaled updates: Trade shake-ups, Bolt stops by
nbc_wnba_seg3V2_260209.jpg
14:20
Reese, Reebok announce WNBL shoe partnership
nbc_wnba_seg1V2_260209.jpg
14:34
Pearce arrested for alleged dispute with Jackson
nbc_dps_superbowlrecap_260209_copy.jpg
13:41
Seahawks’ defense ‘was everywhere’ in SB LX win
nbc_roto_kennethwalkeriii_260209.jpg
01:34
After SB LX MVP, what’s next for Walker III?
nbc_roto_kylermurray_260209.jpg
01:35
Cardinals expected to release quarterback Murray
nbc_roto_drakemaye_260209.jpg
01:40
How playoffs ‘complicated the narrative’ for Maye
nbc_roto_camthomas_260209.jpg
01:44
How efficient will Thomas be with the Bucks?
nbc_roto_scoothenderson_260209.jpg
01:55
Will Henderson be starting PG for Blazers?
nbc_roto_anthonydavis_260209.jpg
01:38
Davis expected to suit up for Wizards this season
nbc_ffhh_rashidshaheed_260209.jpg
05:35
How Seahawks should attack offseason after SB win
nbc_ffhh_kennethwalkeriii_260209.jpg
06:05
Walker III powers Seattle offense to win SB MVP
nbc_ffhh_devonwitherspoon_260209.jpg
05:24
Maye was ‘running for his life’ in Super Bowl LX
nbc_ffhh_treveyonhenderson_260209.jpg
03:25
‘Buyer beware’ for Patriots’ Henderson in 2026
nbc_ffhh_drakemaye_260209.jpg
10:51
‘Tough day at the office’ for Patriots’ Maye
nbc_ffhh_dkread_260209.jpg
05:05
Early look at 2027 NFL Super Bowl LXI Odds
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_260209.jpg
13:07
Tucker: Playoff run ‘wore on’ Maye
nbc_nba_givingflowers_260209.jpg
04:54
Hornets’ ‘offense has been elite’
nbc_nba_tanking_260209.jpg
09:52
Are NBA teams tanking ethically or unethically?
nbc_nba_bullsharden_260209.jpg
09:58
Dillingham can ‘find confidence’ with Bulls
nbc_roto_milvorl_260209.jpg
01:12
Why Bucks, Magic can’t be trusted to cover spread
nbc_roto_okcvlal_260209.jpg
01:09
Thunder’s depth could prove too much for Lakers
nbc_roto_nextfavorites_260209.jpg
01:35
Williams an early ‘dark horse’ for MVP next season
nbc_roto_nextsuperbowl_260209.jpg
01:50
Why 49ers are a ‘sleeper’ pick for Super Bowl LXI
nbc_nba_vucjjj_260209.jpg
11:46
Vucevic recognized his role in Celtics debut
nbc_nba_draftkings_260209.jpg
04:48
Bet on Hornets’ Knueppel to show out vs. Pistons