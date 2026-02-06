Valdez's fantasy value unchanged landing with DET

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Dilan Schwartz is most likely out until Supercross 250 East / West Showdown in Birmingham
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
2026 Fantasy Baseball First Base Rankings: Can you still trust Freddie Freeman and Matt Olson?
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Super Bowl records: Which players, quarterbacks have won the most Super Bowls?
David Lazar
,
David Lazar
,
Top Clips
Consider betting on under in Super Bowl LX
Thunder still ‘the best team’ post-trade deadline
Bogle coolly tucks away Leeds’ opener v. Forest
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Dilan Schwartz is most likely out until Supercross 250 East / West Showdown in Birmingham
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
2026 Fantasy Baseball First Base Rankings: Can you still trust Freddie Freeman and Matt Olson?
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Super Bowl records: Which players, quarterbacks have won the most Super Bowls?
David Lazar
,
David Lazar
,
Top Clips
Consider betting on under in Super Bowl LX
Thunder still ‘the best team’ post-trade deadline
Bogle coolly tucks away Leeds’ opener v. Forest
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Valdez's fantasy value unchanged landing with DET
February 6, 2026 04:43 PM
Eric Samulski unpacks the Detroit Tigers' signing of Framber Valdez, breaking down why his fantasy value remains the same while speculating what this could mean for Tarik Skubal.
Related Videos
02:29
What’s in store for the Nationals without Gore?
02:36
Mets make big moves with Peralta and Robert
01:26
Bellinger fantasy fallout following NYY reunion
02:26
How Bichette slots into Mets’ expected lineup
02:11
What to expect from Suarez with reported BOS move
02:28
Does Tucker fill ‘gaping hole’ for LAD outfield?
02:05
Weathers could have ‘a lot of upside’ with NYY
01:54
Arenado will be ‘a boon’ for Diamondbacks
02:03
Report: Cubs sign Bregman to five-year contract
01:34
Okamoto could be ‘undervalued’ 2026 fantasy asset
02:06
Astros’ Imai could exceed expectations in 2026
01:37
Marlins’ Fairbanks a ‘top 15' closer in fantasy
01:43
Soderstrom a ‘solid’ fantasy pick in middle rounds
02:22
Red Sox land first baseman Contreas from Cardinals
02:04
Murakami has to improve on ‘contact issues’ in MLB
02:03
Will Pirates make more moves this offseason?
01:57
Is Finnegan or Suárez better option in fantasy?
02:06
Can Cease be ace, Bieber stay healthy for Toronto?
02:01
Fallout of Alonso’s reported signing with BAL
01:33
Schwarber remains elite power source with new deal
01:53
Ranking Díaz in fantasy after joining Dodgers
01:50
What Williams’ deal means for Mets’ bullpen plans
01:45
Helsley an ‘intriguing’ fantasy RP with Orioles
01:49
Fantasy ripple effects from Gray’s trade to Boston
01:40
Fantasy implications of Nimmo-Semien trade
01:31
Ward ‘could be a good fit’ for Orioles order
02:26
King and other MLB pitchers hitting free agency
01:32
Injuries have ‘dulled that shine’ for OF Tucker
01:48
Alonso vs. Schwarber: Who will get most interest?
02:06
How LAD-TOR World Series ‘captivated’ audiences
Latest Clips
01:24
Consider betting on under in Super Bowl LX
01:22
Thunder still ‘the best team’ post-trade deadline
01:17
Bogle coolly tucks away Leeds’ opener v. Forest
01:16
Okafor lifts Leeds 2-0 ahead of Nottingham Forest
01:31
Calvert-Lewin chests Leeds 3-0 in front of Forest
01:40
Panthers’ McMillan ‘pulled away’ to win OROY
01:28
JSN wins OPOY after historic season for Seahawks
01:28
Stafford wins NFL MVP, announces return to Rams
02:04
How will Bulls manage guards when Giddey returns?
06:27
Behind the scenes with Wolves’ Arokodare at AFCON
01:32
Could Doncic (hamstring) miss extended time?
02:12
Will Pacers rest players after acquiring Zubac?
08:50
Giannis staying with Bucks feels like wasted time
03:37
Stafford secures 2025 NFL MVP
07:01
Can Harden get over the hump with the Cavaliers?
02:50
Is Porzingis a piece for GSW or an expiring deal?
02:15
Schwesinger wins Defensive Rookie of the Year
10:41
Breaking down the Wizards bringing in Davis
04:26
Wagner honors mother with Walter Payton award
01:51
McCaffrey earns Salute to Service award
03:55
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026
01:21
Vrabel named 2025 NFL Coach of the Year
02:08
McCaffrey shouts out training staff after CPOY win
01:28
Thuney wins inaugural Protector of the Year award
02:26
McMillan after OROY win: I could not do it alone
09:21
UTA building something ‘real’ after trade deadline
09:27
Mavs trading AD to WAS feels like ‘a salary dump’
06:30
Bucks hold onto Giannis despite much trade buzz
08:01
Liffmann: Harden to Cavs ‘a wait-and-see move’
08:44
Celtics trading for Vučević ‘makes a lot of sense’
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue