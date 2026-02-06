 Skip navigation
SX 2026 Rd 04 Houston 250 Dilan Schwartz.jpg
Dilan Schwartz is most likely out until Supercross 250 East / West Showdown in Birmingham
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
2026 Fantasy Baseball First Base Rankings: Can you still trust Freddie Freeman and Matt Olson?
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Opening Night
Super Bowl winners: Which team has won the most Super Bowls in NFL history?

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_260206.jpg
PL Update: Leeds down Forest in relegation scrap
nbc_dps_sidelinereporters_260206.jpg
Stark and Hartung prepare for Super Bowl sidelines
nbc_dps_tiricocollinsworthint_260206.jpg
Are Tirico, Collinsworth nervous for Super Bowl?

Trending Teams

Who is most likely to make Hall of Fame in 2027?

February 6, 2026 04:57 PM
Dan Patrick reacts to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 while diving into those who will be first-time eligible next year.

nbc_dps_sidelinereporters_260206.jpg
11:48
Stark and Hartung prepare for Super Bowl sidelines
nbc_dps_tiricocollinsworthint_260206.jpg
13:06
Are Tirico, Collinsworth nervous for Super Bowl?
nbc_dps_kirkherbstreitintv_260205.jpg
15:03
Herbstreit: ‘Impossible to predict’ future of CFB
nbc_dps_geraldmccoyintv_260205.jpg
15:54
McCoy outlines why he should make Hall of Fame
nbc_dps_bojacksonintv_260205.jpg
15:27
Bo: My grandkids will play baseball, not football
nbc_dps_kraft_260203.jpg
07:15
Report: Kraft not elected to HOF Class of 2026
nbc_dps_giantsowner_260202.jpg
14:06
SF Giants’ Baer ‘proud’ of Bay Area hosting SB LX
nbc_dps_belichickhof_260202.jpg
02:57
Patrick: HOF voting process ‘unfair to Belichick’
roger_mpx.jpg
18:24
Questions facing Goodell ahead of Super Bowl LX
nbc_dps_richeiseninterview_260130.jpg
14:58
Eisen on HOF selections, NFL head coach news
nbc_dps_samdarnoldintv_260130.jpg
13:43
Darnold on learning, moving on en route to SB LX
nbc_dps_stefanskiintv_260130.jpg
08:21
Stefanski on how he became the Falcons head coach
nbc_dps_flaggvskon_260130.jpg
04:39
How high are the ceilings for Flagg and Knueppel?
nbc_dps_dponpaytonandnix_260129.jpg
03:03
Payton wasn’t ‘fair’ to Nix with injury comments
nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_260129.jpg
16:35
Why transparency matters in HOF selection process
bill_hof.jpg
16:08
Belichick not being first ballot HOF a ‘misstep’
nbc_dps_superbowlstory_260129.jpg
03:21
What is the main storyline of Super Bowl LX?
nbc_dps_domoniquefoxworthinterview_260128.jpg
14:22
Foxworth: Bills ‘did not want to lose’ Brady
nbc_dps_armandosalguerointerview_260128.jpg
07:36
Salguero ‘shocked’ Belichick was snubbed from HOF
nbc_dps_belichickdisc_260128.jpg
05:16
Patrick calls for consistency on HOF voting
giannis.jpg
15:49
Miller weighs in on Giannis’ future with Bucks
nbc_dps_schwartzsteinint_260127.jpg
10:29
How analytics factored into Broncos’ 4th-down call
mike_mpx.jpg
12:16
Steelers’ fans were ready for ‘young’ head coach
nbc_dps_markschlereth_260126.jpg
12:51
Schlereth: Fourth down goes beyond analytics
nbc_dps_afcchamprecap_260126.jpg
05:20
Should Broncos have kicked early FG vs. Patriots
nbc_dps_mendozanfl_260123.jpg
08:10
Patrick: Raiders should not draft Mendoza at No. 1
nbc_dps_devinmccourty_260123_.jpg
14:55
McCourty recounts final drive of Super Bowl XLIX
dps_bulletin_board_260123.jpg
07:41
Did Payton give Pats ‘bulletin board material’?
nbc_dps_boogermcfarlandinterview_260122.jpg
17:37
Pressure is on Payton against Pats, not Stidham
nbc_dps_jayskurskiinterview_260122.jpg
09:55
Pegula’s interjection created a ‘mess’ for Beane

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_260206.jpg
03:02
PL Update: Leeds down Forest in relegation scrap
nbc_roto_valdez_260206.jpg
02:11
Valdez’s fantasy value unchanged landing with DET
nbc_roto_sbbestbets_260206.jpg
01:24
Consider betting on under in Super Bowl LX
nbc_roto_nbachampion_260206.jpg
01:22
Thunder still ‘the best team’ post-trade deadline
nbc_pl_leegoalthree_260206.jpg
01:31
Calvert-Lewin chests Leeds 3-0 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_leegoalone_260206.jpg
01:17
Bogle coolly tucks away Leeds’ opener v. Forest
nbc_pl_leegoaltwo_260206.jpg
01:16
Okafor lifts Leeds 2-0 ahead of Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_notgoalone_260206.jpg
53
Lucca’s header gives Leeds life against Forest
nbc_pl_leenot_260206.jpg
12:07
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Nottingham Forest MWK 25
nbc_roto_mcmillan_260206.jpg
01:40
Panthers’ McMillan ‘pulled away’ to win OROY
nbc_roto_smithnjigba_260206.jpg
01:28
JSN wins OPOY after historic season for Seahawks
nbc_roto_stafford_260206.jpg
01:28
Stafford wins NFL MVP, announces return to Rams
nbc_roto_bullsbackcourt_260206.jpg
02:04
How will Bulls manage guards when Giddey returns?
nbc_pl_arokodarefeature_260206.jpg
06:27
Behind the scenes with Wolves’ Arokodare at AFCON
nbc_roto_lukadoncic_260206.jpg
01:32
Could Doncic (hamstring) miss extended time?
nbc_roto_ivicazubac_260206.jpg
02:12
Will Pacers rest players after acquiring Zubac?
nbc_nba_enjoygiannis_260205.jpg
08:50
Giannis staying with Bucks feels like wasted time
nbc_nfl_mvpv2_260205.jpg
03:37
Stafford secures 2025 NFL MVP
nbc_nba_enjoyharden_260205.jpg
07:01
Can Harden get over the hump with the Cavaliers?
nbc_nba_atlgswtrade_260205.jpg
02:50
Is Porzingis a piece for GSW or an expiring deal?
nbc_nfl_droyv2_260205.jpg
02:15
Schwesinger wins Defensive Rookie of the Year
nbc_nba_enjoywizards_260205.jpg
10:41
Breaking down the Wizards bringing in Davis
nbc_nfl_wpmoty_260205.jpg
04:26
Wagner honors mother with Walter Payton award
nbc_nfl_salutetoservice_260205.jpg
01:51
McCaffrey earns Salute to Service award
nbc_nfl_hofclass26_260205.jpg
03:55
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026
nbc_nfl_coty_260205.jpg
01:21
Vrabel named 2025 NFL Coach of the Year
nbc_nfl_cpoty_260205.jpg
02:08
McCaffrey shouts out training staff after CPOY win
nbc_nfl_olineoty_260205.jpg
01:28
Thuney wins inaugural Protector of the Year award
nbc_nfl_aporoy_260205.jpg
02:26
McMillan after OROY win: I could not do it alone
nbc_nba_aurajjj_260205.jpg
09:21
UTA building something ‘real’ after trade deadline