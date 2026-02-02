Patrick: HOF voting process 'unfair to Belichick'

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch 2026 Super Bowl: TV info, schedule, kickoff for New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
UPDATED: Weather forecast, schedule, TV info for NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
No. 1 UConn crushes Tennessee 96-66 in the Lady Vols’ worst loss in the history of the rivalry
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
SGA: Knew OKC had to ‘bring it’ against Nuggets
Highlights: Thunder overwhelm Nuggets from deep
How Thunder silenced Jokic, Nuggets at Ball Arena
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch 2026 Super Bowl: TV info, schedule, kickoff for New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
UPDATED: Weather forecast, schedule, TV info for NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
No. 1 UConn crushes Tennessee 96-66 in the Lady Vols’ worst loss in the history of the rivalry
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
SGA: Knew OKC had to ‘bring it’ against Nuggets
Highlights: Thunder overwhelm Nuggets from deep
How Thunder silenced Jokic, Nuggets at Ball Arena
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Patrick: HOF voting process 'unfair to Belichick'
February 2, 2026 11:17 AM
Dan Patrick explains why he feels the Pro Football Hall of Fame voters made a mistake not selecting Bill Belichick as a first-ballot inductee.
Related Videos
14:58
Eisen on HOF selections, NFL head coach news
13:43
Darnold on learning, moving on en route to SB LX
08:21
Stefanski on how he became the Falcons head coach
04:39
How high are the ceilings for Flagg and Knueppel?
03:03
Payton wasn’t ‘fair’ to Nix with injury comments
16:35
Why transparency matters in HOF selection process
16:08
Belichick not being first ballot HOF a ‘misstep’
03:21
What is the main storyline of Super Bowl LX?
14:22
Foxworth: Bills ‘did not want to lose’ Brady
07:36
Salguero ‘shocked’ Belichick was snubbed from HOF
05:16
Patrick calls for consistency on HOF voting
15:49
Miller weighs in on Giannis’ future with Bucks
10:29
How analytics factored into Broncos’ 4th-down call
12:16
Steelers’ fans were ready for ‘young’ head coach
12:51
Schlereth: Fourth down goes beyond analytics
05:20
Should Broncos have kicked early FG vs. Patriots
08:10
Patrick: Raiders should not draft Mendoza at No. 1
14:55
McCourty recounts final drive of Super Bowl XLIX
07:41
Did Payton give Pats ‘bulletin board material’?
17:37
Pressure is on Payton against Pats, not Stidham
09:55
Pegula’s interjection created a ‘mess’ for Beane
05:50
‘Players are talking’ about 49ers injury theory
13:29
Garrett: Macdonald is a ‘defensive genius’
07:35
Beltrán, Jones elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
19:51
Miller: Knicks aren’t clicking ‘chemistry-wise’
15:17
Will Mendoza be successful quarterback in NFL?
11:19
Is Indiana one of best stories in sports history?
14:40
Tucker: Cooks should have ‘held onto the ball’
17:18
Could Bills hire McDaniel, Daboll as head coach?
13:13
Is Allen main reason why Bills lost to Broncos?
Latest Clips
01:47
SGA: Knew OKC had to ‘bring it’ against Nuggets
02:07
Highlights: Thunder overwhelm Nuggets from deep
01:01
How Thunder silenced Jokic, Nuggets at Ball Arena
01:54
HLs: Allen scores career-high 40 points vs. POR
02:29
Ingram, Harden among biggest All-Star snubs
01:18
Knicks have found their ‘true identity’ on defense
01:57
Highlights: Knicks dominate Lakers in second half
47
Brunson: Knicks ‘playing together’ amid win streak
46
Morgan makes presence known court side at MSG
09:44
Highlights: Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round
02:26
Clark: WNBA has to ‘keep meeting the moment’
03:14
McGrady: LeBron has ‘no shortcuts’ to greatness
01:31
Clark shares admiration for Luka’s game
02:45
Clark takes on Crawford in a game of N-B-C
04:08
MJ shares how he handled the environment of MSG
03:51
Eastern All-Star reserves: Mitchell, Johnson, KAT
03:35
Edwards, Murray among Western All-Star reserves
03:32
Melo: MSG is ‘the greatest arena in the world’
06:14
Myers tops Nuguse for men’s Wanamaker Mile win
07:41
Hiltz fends off Hull to win women’s Wanamaker Mile
02:43
Campbell heaves his way to men’s shot put victory
03:29
Lutkenhaus breaks U-20 world record in 600m win
06:39
Hocker’s last-second move secures 2 mile victory
02:13
Solanke proves he’s a legitimate threat for Spurs
01:37
Man City ‘lacks winning mentality’ this season
02:48
Casemiro’s class on display under Carrick
03:05
HLs: Penn State beats Minnesota in final seconds
03:08
Blake races to men’s 60m victory at Millrose Games
03:26
Asher-Smith edges out Sears in women’s 60m
01:18
Watch Penn State beat Minnesota on wild shot
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue