Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
Report: Eugenio Suárez and the Reds agree to a 1-year, $15 million contract
PGA: Farmers Insurance Open - Final Round
Justin Rose sets scoring record and becomes first wire-to-wire winner at Torrey Pines since 1955
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Reds reunite with Eugenio Suárez, Luis Arráez reportedly joining Giants
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lalnyk_digitalhit_260201.jpg
Knicks have found their ‘true identity’ on defense
nbc_nba_lanyk_260201.jpg
Highlights: Knicks dominate Lakers in second half
nbc_nba_brunsonpostgmaeintv_260201.jpg
Brunson: Knicks ‘playing together’ amid win streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round

February 1, 2026 07:58 PM
Watch the best shots from the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California.
nbc_golf_justinrose18_260131.jpg
1:22
Rose birdies 18th hole at Farmers Insurance Open
nbc_golf_scottiewinsamex_260125.jpg
1:28
Scheffler wins 20th PGA Tour title at The AmEx
nbc_golf_scottieamexrd2_260123.jpg
1:51
HLs: Scheffler’s Rd. 2, The American Express
nbc_golf_scottieamexopen_260122.jpg
1:30
Scheffler drains chip shot at The American Express
nbc_golf_sonyopenrd4_260118.jpg
1:29
PGA Tour Highlights: Gotterup wins Sony Open
nbc_golf_kevinroypresser_260117.jpg
1:13
Roy ‘felt really good’ in round 2 of Sony Open
nbc_golf_sonyopenrd3_260117.jpg
1:40
PGA Tour Highlights: Riley gets hot in Hawaii
nbc_golf_sonyopenrd2v2_260116.jpg
1:45
PGA Tour HLs: Taylor’s Rd. 2, Sony Open in Hawaii
nbc_golf_spiethintv_260115.jpg
5:35
Spieth ‘saw a lot of good’ in first round of 2026
nbc_golf_tigerwoodsbirthdayv2_251229.jpg
3:21
Golf, sports stars wish Tiger happy 50th birthday
Latest Clips

nbc_nba_lalnyk_digitalhit_260201.jpg
01:18
Knicks have found their ‘true identity’ on defense
nbc_nba_lanyk_260201.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Knicks dominate Lakers in second half
nbc_nba_brunsonpostgmaeintv_260201.jpg
47
Brunson: Knicks ‘playing together’ amid win streak
nbc_nba_traceymorgan_260201.jpg
46
Morgan makes presence known court side at MSG
nbc_nba_wnbatalk_260201.jpg
02:26
Clark: WNBA has to ‘keep meeting the moment’
nbc_nba_lebronpregame_260201.jpg
03:14
McGrady: LeBron has ‘no shortcuts’ to greatness
nbc_nba_clarkadmiration_260201.jpg
01:31
Clark shares admiration for Luka’s game
nbc_nba_pregameclark_260201.jpg
02:45
Clark takes on Crawford in a game of N-B-C
nbc_nba_insightstoexcellence4_260201.jpg
04:08
MJ shares how he handled the environment of MSG
nbc_nba_eastallstars_260201.jpg
03:51
Eastern All-Star reserves: Mitchell, Johnson, KAT
nbc_nba_westallstars_260201.jpg
03:35
Edwards, Murray among Western All-Star reserves
nbc_nba_lalnyk_pregamemsg_260201.jpg
03:32
Melo: MSG is ‘the greatest arena in the world’
oly_atm1mile_milrose_myers_260201.jpg
06:14
Myers tops Nuguse for men’s Wanamaker Mile win
oly_atw1mile_milrose_hiltz_260201.jpg
07:41
Hiltz fends off Hull to win women’s Wanamaker Mile
oly_atmsp_milrose_campbell_260201.jpg
02:43
Campbell heaves his way to men’s shot put victory
oly_atm600_milrose_lutkenhaus_260201.jpg
03:29
Lutkenhaus breaks U-20 world record in 600m win
oly_atm2mile_milrose_hocker_260201.jpg
06:39
Hocker’s last-second move secures 2 mile victory
nbc_cbb_minnpsuV2_260201__733048.jpg
03:05
HLs: Penn State beats Minnesota in final seconds
oly_atm60_milrose_blake_260201.jpg
03:08
Blake races to men’s 60m victory at Millrose Games
oly_atw60_milrose_smith_260201.jpg
03:26
Asher-Smith edges out Sears in women’s 60m
psu_minnesota.jpg
01:18
Watch Penn State beat Minnesota on wild shot
oly_atm60h_milrose_tinch_260201.jpg
03:22
Tinch, Schulman go 1-2 in men’s 60 hurdles
oly_atw60h_milrose_williams_260201.jpg
02:18
Williams explodes to 60m hurdles win
nbc_nba_snblenny_260201.jpg
01:22
Kravitz gets you ready for Sunday Night Basketball
nbc_nba_tracytz_260201.jpg
01:40
Morgan hopes Knicks break silence against Lakers
nbc_nba_lalvnyktz_260201.jpg
01:28
Lakers-Knicks takes center stage at The Garden
nbc_pl_totmcpostgame_260201.jpg
06:57
Spurs fight back in four-goal thriller with City
nbc_fnia_willcampbellintr_260201.jpg
07:22
Campbell on how Vrabel’s four H’s helped Patriots
nbc_fnia_morganmosesintr_260201.jpg
09:54
Moses on Campbell and Patriots ‘brotherhood’
nbc_fnia_marcusjonesintr_260201.jpg
11:24
NE’s Jones inspired by music, family on path to SB