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Young, Fitzpatrick could decide PGA Championship

May 12, 2026 11:57 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the odds for who will come out on top of the PGA Championship, with Scottie Scheffler the favorite and golfers like Cam Young, Matt Fitzpatrick and Xander Schauffele in the mix.
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