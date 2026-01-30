Skip navigation
Watch Now
How high are the ceilings for Flagg and Knueppel?
January 30, 2026 09:42 AM
Dan Patrick reacts to the electric showdown in Dallas featuring former Duke teammates Cooper Flagg and "knockdown dangerous" Kon Knueppel.
Related Videos
08:21
Stefanski on how he became the Falcons head coach
03:03
Payton wasn’t ‘fair’ to Nix with injury comments
16:35
Why transparency matters in HOF selection process
16:08
Belichick not being first ballot HOF a ‘misstep’
03:21
What is the main storyline of Super Bowl LX?
14:22
Foxworth: Bills ‘did not want to lose’ Brady
07:36
Salguero ‘shocked’ Belichick was snubbed from HOF
05:16
Patrick calls for consistency on HOF voting
15:49
Miller weighs in on Giannis’ future with Bucks
10:29
How analytics factored into Broncos’ 4th-down call
12:16
Steelers’ fans were ready for ‘young’ head coach
12:51
Schlereth: Fourth down goes beyond analytics
05:20
Should Broncos have kicked early FG vs. Patriots
08:10
Patrick: Raiders should not draft Mendoza at No. 1
14:55
McCourty recounts final drive of Super Bowl XLIX
07:41
Did Payton give Pats ‘bulletin board material’?
17:37
Pressure is on Payton against Pats, not Stidham
09:55
Pegula’s interjection created a ‘mess’ for Beane
05:50
‘Players are talking’ about 49ers injury theory
13:29
Garrett: Macdonald is a ‘defensive genius’
07:35
Beltrán, Jones elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
19:51
Miller: Knicks aren’t clicking ‘chemistry-wise’
15:17
Will Mendoza be successful quarterback in NFL?
11:19
Is Indiana one of best stories in sports history?
14:40
Tucker: Cooks should have ‘held onto the ball’
17:18
Could Bills hire McDaniel, Daboll as head coach?
13:13
Is Allen main reason why Bills lost to Broncos?
09:32
Bills face ‘huge transition’ after McDermott era
13:36
Simms: Oblique injuries are ‘annoying’ for QBs
08:22
Tucker’s contract ‘good for LA, bad for baseball’
Latest Clips
02:39
Walker among best rushing yards prop bets for SB
05:59
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
03:56
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?
06:21
Why is so much information coming out of HOF?
05:00
Garrett details challenges of being a holder
02:51
Should Spygate keep Belichick out of Hall of Fame?
01:24
Walker could be good value bet for Super Bowl MVP
04:09
How McDaniels is bringing best out of Maye
04:57
Garrett: Macdonald should stay true to identity
03:16
Analyzing state of Pro Bowl in 2026
04:27
Brady must meet high expectations with Bills
04:00
Allen still ‘sick’ over how Bills’ season ended
03:49
Examining Allen’s involvement in Bills’ HC search
02:59
Allen reveals he had foot surgery
05:06
Show me something draft: Super Bowl LX
05:32
How does popularity impact Hall of Fame voting?
04:33
King: Kraft should already be in Hall of Fame
12:39
Examining holes in HOF voting process
01:57
HLs: Flagg goes off for 49 points in Mavs loss
01:55
Highlights: Brooks drops career-high 40 on Pistons
03:39
HLs: USC hands No. 8 Iowa first Big Ten loss
02:44
Highlights: Northwestern holds off Penn State
01:55
HLs: Maxey, Embiid score 77 in narrow 76ers win
04:36
Highlights: No. 9 Michigan dominates Indiana
22:06
Mosiman, Lawrence hot; Hymas, Webb not in 2026
01:29
Nix ‘a borderline starter’ for fantasy in 2026
01:14
Darnold’s health should be SEA’s priority for SB
01:38
Daniels holds ‘tremendous upside’ with growth
01:25
Fantasy fallout of Adam’s season-ending injury
01:44
Tatum sitting out season ‘good’ for him, Celtics
