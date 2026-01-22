 Skip navigation
Top News

2026 Australian Open - Day 5
Wawrinka, 40, makes Grand Slam history by reaching the third round in Australia
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Seattle Kraken
Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin has surgery on lower body injury that will keep him out of Olympics
MLB: Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves
MacKenzie Gore is reportedly being traded to the Rangers from the Nationals for prospects

joe_mixon.jpg
Mixon can be a reliable RB in 2026 if healthy
jk_dobbins.jpg
Dobbins should slot in as RB1 if able to return
nbc_dps_jayskurskiinterview_260122.jpg
Pegula’s interjection created a ‘mess’ for Beane

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Pressure is on Payton against Pats, not Stidham

January 22, 2026 03:28 PM
NFL and college football analyst Booger McFarland joins Dan Patrick to talk about the AFC Championship Game, why he thinks Sean McDermott got fired and more.

nbc_dps_jayskurskiinterview_260122.jpg
09:55
Pegula’s interjection created a ‘mess’ for Beane
nbc_dps_samfortierinterview_260122.jpg
05:50
‘Players are talking’ about 49ers injury theory
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_260121.jpg
13:29
Garrett: Macdonald is a ‘defensive genius’
nbc_dps_dponmlbhof_260121.jpg
07:35
Beltrán, Jones elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260121.jpg
19:51
Miller: Knicks aren’t clicking ‘chemistry-wise’
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_260120.jpg
15:17
Will Mendoza be successful quarterback in NFL?
nbc_dps_indianawinsnationaltitle_260120.jpg
11:19
Is Indiana one of best stories in sports history?
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_260120.jpg
14:40
Tucker: Cooks should have ‘held onto the ball’
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_260119.jpg
17:18
Could Bills hire McDaniel, Daboll as head coach?
nbc_dps_nfldivisionalroundrecap_260119.jpg
13:13
Is Allen main reason why Bills lost to Broncos?
nbc_dps_mcdermottdiscussion_260119.jpg
09:32
Bills face ‘huge transition’ after McDermott era
DPS_divisional_260116.jpg
13:36
Simms: Oblique injuries are ‘annoying’ for QBs
nbc_dps_kyletuckerdodgers_260116.jpg
08:22
Tucker’s contract ‘good for LA, bad for baseball’
nbc_dps_collegebasketballscandal_260116.jpg
07:58
NCAA players charged in game-fixing scandal
nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_260115.jpg
17:02
How attractive is the Steelers head coaching job?
nbc_dps_robertgriffiniiiinterview_260115.jpg
20:39
RGIII: Johnson, Williams ‘flourishing’ together
nbc_dps_boomeresiasoninterview_260115.jpg
12:53
Giants will have ‘high’ expectations with Harbaugh
nbc_dps_nflcoachopenings_260115.jpg
03:49
NYG reportedly beat ATL in Harbaugh sweepstakes
nbc_dps_dantemoore_260115.jpg
03:53
Moore made ‘astute’ choice with Oregon return
nbc_dps_alexsmithinterview_260114.jpg
14:06
Smith: Ravens ‘greatly underachieved’ this season
nbc_dps_dponmiketomlin_260114.jpg
12:58
Did Tomlin ‘voluntarily’ step down as Steelers HC?
nbc_dps_gerrydulacinterview_260114.jpg
08:03
Dulac: ‘I would expect’ Tomlin to coach again
lebron_dps.jpg
16:34
Miller: LeBron wants ‘another shot’ at NBA title
nbc_dps_cowherint_260113.jpg
17:20
Cowher: Texans vs. Steelers was tale of two halves
nbc_dps_tuckerint_260112.jpg
16:40
Where’s the best fit for Harbaugh?
nbc_dps_playoffrecap_260112.jpg
05:04
Allen comes up clutch for Bills vs. Jaguars
nbc_dps_miamiolemissrecap_260109.jpg
12:03
How will home-field advantage help Miami in title?
mendoza.jpg
19:43
Quinn on close Miami win, Indiana-Oregon preview
olemissmiamipassinterference.jpg
16:34
Did referees miss pass interference call on Miami?
nbc_dps_jessepalmerinterview_260108.jpg
13:10
Palmer: SEC still best college football conference

joe_mixon.jpg
01:36
Mixon can be a reliable RB in 2026 if healthy
jk_dobbins.jpg
01:26
Dobbins should slot in as RB1 if able to return
nbc_roto_porterjr_260122.jpg
01:27
Porter Jr.'s injury-plagued season halted again
nbc_roto_peraltarobert_260122.jpg
02:36
Mets make big moves with Peralta and Robert
nbc_roto_bellinger_260122.jpg
01:26
Bellinger fantasy fallout following NYY reunion
nbc_roto_brown_260122.jpg
01:25
Should fantasy managers sell high on Brown?
nbc_cbb_nebvmichprev_260122.jpg
02:00
Nebraska-Michigan is a ‘heavyweight’ showdown
nbc_cbb_indvpurprevhnf_260122.jpg
01:37
Purdue’s size could spell trouble for Indiana
nbc_cbb_freshmanclasshnf_260122.jpg
01:44
Freshman have been ‘a big story’ in college hoops
nbc_cbb_cbboverview_260122.jpg
01:58
College basketball seeing ‘parity’ among top teams
nbc_cbb_biggestsurpriseshnf_260122.jpg
02:57
Nebraska, Miami (OH) surprising early in men’s CBB
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_260122.jpg
02:10
Top prop bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_ffhh_mikemcdaniel_260122.jpg
02:45
‘Hampton to the moon’ after McDaniel to Chargers
nbc_ffhh_loveland_260122.jpg
03:56
Top fantasy questions for 2026-27 NFL season
nbc_nba_notb_burningquestions_260122.jpg
09:54
Should DET buy at deadline as favorites in East?
nbc_nba_salestissotkevindurant_260122.jpg
01:02
Durant passes Dirk for sixth on scoring list
nbc_ffhh_nfcpreview_260122.jpg
10:27
What to watch for in NFC Championship game
nbc_nba_notb_kerr_260122.jpg
05:20
Could this be Kerr’s final season as Warriors HC?
nbc_ffhh_afcpreview_260122.jpg
15:16
Key storylines for AFC Championship
nbc_ffhh_kevinstefanski_260122.jpg
06:17
How Stefanski hiring impacts Falcons’ offense
nbc_nba_notb_dkseg_260122.jpg
04:48
Buzelis’ rise with CHI should continue vs T’Wolves
nbc_nba_notb_tradebigboard_260122.jpg
09:53
Breaking down NBA trade deadline big board 2.0
arch_manning.jpg
02:48
First thoughts on 2026-27 Heisman winner odds
nbc_csu_bestbet_260122.jpg
02:39
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_csu_seahawkspreview_260122.jpg
16:22
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
nbc_nba_notb_standings_260122.jpg
07:52
Why there’s ‘blind faith’ in Magic, Cavaliers
nbc_roto_national_260122.jpg
02:18
Early look at 2026-27 national champions odds
nbc_roto_reciever_260122.jpg
02:36
JSN should be ‘clear’ favorite to lead receiving
nbc_csu_broncospreview_260122.jpg
21:06
AFC Championship Preview: Patriots vs. Broncos
nbc_roto_clippers_260122.jpg
03:09
Can Clippers turn season around, make playoffs?