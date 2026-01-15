 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Carson Beck
Carson Beck’s college career set to end when Miami faces Indiana in College Football Playoff finale
Clayton Kershaw
Clayton Kershaw not quite done pitching, will play for U.S. in World Baseball Classic
Michael Lorenzen
Michael Lorenzen and the Colorado Rockies finalize 1-year, $8 million contract

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jonathankuminga_250115.jpg
Is there an opportunity out there for Kuminga?
nbc_roto_dariusgarland_250115.jpg
Who can Cavaliers lean on with Garland injured?
trae_new_mpx.jpg
What Young’s timeline means for Wizards in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Carson Beck
Carson Beck’s college career set to end when Miami faces Indiana in College Football Playoff finale
Clayton Kershaw
Clayton Kershaw not quite done pitching, will play for U.S. in World Baseball Classic
Michael Lorenzen
Michael Lorenzen and the Colorado Rockies finalize 1-year, $8 million contract

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jonathankuminga_250115.jpg
Is there an opportunity out there for Kuminga?
nbc_roto_dariusgarland_250115.jpg
Who can Cavaliers lean on with Garland injured?
trae_new_mpx.jpg
What Young’s timeline means for Wizards in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Giants will have 'high' expectations with Harbaugh

January 15, 2026 02:06 PM
Boomer Esiason joins Dan Patrick to discuss John Harbaugh's reported hire with the New York Giants and what's next for the Jets in the NFL draft with Dante Moore returning to school.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_260115.jpg
17:02
How attractive is the Steelers head coaching job?
nbc_dps_robertgriffiniiiinterview_260115.jpg
20:39
RGIII: Johnson, Williams ‘flourishing’ together
nbc_dps_nflcoachopenings_260115.jpg
03:49
NYG reportedly beat ATL in Harbaugh sweepstakes
nbc_dps_dantemoore_260115.jpg
03:53
Moore made ‘astute’ choice with Oregon return
nbc_dps_alexsmithinterview_260114.jpg
14:06
Smith: Ravens ‘greatly underachieved’ this season
nbc_dps_dponmiketomlin_260114.jpg
12:58
Did Tomlin ‘voluntarily’ step down as Steelers HC?
nbc_dps_gerrydulacinterview_260114.jpg
08:03
Dulac: ‘I would expect’ Tomlin to coach again
lebron_dps.jpg
16:34
Miller: LeBron wants ‘another shot’ at NBA title
nbc_dps_cowherint_260113.jpg
17:20
Cowher: Texans vs. Steelers was tale of two halves
nbc_dps_tuckerint_260112.jpg
16:40
Where’s the best fit for Harbaugh?
nbc_dps_playoffrecap_260112.jpg
05:04
Allen comes up clutch for Bills vs. Jaguars
nbc_dps_miamiolemissrecap_260109.jpg
12:03
How will home-field advantage help Miami in title?
mendoza.jpg
19:43
Quinn on close Miami win, Indiana-Oregon preview
olemissmiamipassinterference.jpg
16:34
Did referees miss pass interference call on Miami?
nbc_dps_jessepalmerinterview_260108.jpg
13:10
Palmer: SEC still best college football conference
nbc_dps_dponlanekiffin_260108.jpg
05:38
Patrick to Kiffin: ‘Stay in your lane’
dolphinsmcdanielcoachvideo.jpg
07:50
Do Dolphins want Harbaugh after firing McDaniel?
nbc_pft_joshallenseanmcdermott_250128.jpg
12:06
Are LaFleur, McDermott on hot seat if they lose?
nbc_dps_dponjohnharbaugh_260107.jpg
14:35
Could a playoff team be secretly eyeing Harbaugh?
nbc_dps_danorlovskyinterview_260107.jpg
18:15
What makes Falcons job appealing for HCs, OCs
nbc_dps_tonydungyinterview_260107.jpg
09:54
Dungy: ‘Not sure’ BAL gets better HC than Harbaugh
nbc_dps_jamisonhensleyinterview_260107.jpg
11:50
BAL was bracing for change before Harbaugh firing
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260106.jpg
17:52
Why Warriors have problems with grinding out games
nbc_dps_kylewhittinghaminterview_260106.jpg
11:13
Whittingham: Michigan needs ‘reboot’, not rebuild
nbc_dps_miketannenbauminterview_260106.jpg
11:33
Which NFL HC vacancies seem to be most attractive?
nbc_dps_garydanielson_260105.jpg
12:28
Danielson: Good is outweighing bad as CFB evolves
USATSI_27608625.jpg
17:12
Breaking down NFL HC landscape after Black Monday
nbc_dps_cfbplayoff_260105.jpg
05:17
CFP is ‘wide-open’ after quarterfinal round
nbc_dps_stefanskifired_260105.jpg
03:49
Stefanski not the reason Browns have struggled
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_251223.jpg
14:54
Garrett: Weather ‘certainly’ affects games, teams

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_jonathankuminga_250115.jpg
01:34
Is there an opportunity out there for Kuminga?
nbc_roto_dariusgarland_250115.jpg
01:35
Who can Cavaliers lean on with Garland injured?
trae_new_mpx.jpg
01:32
What Young’s timeline means for Wizards in fantasy
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_250115.jpg
01:32
Mavs to be cautious with Flagg after ankle injury
nbc_rtf_cfbbigpic_260115.jpg
08:30
What Miami vs. Indiana means for college football
nbc_nba_enjoy_nonplayoffteams_260115.jpg
09:56
Ranking trust in every current non-playoff team
nbc_rtf_cfpexpansion_260115.jpg
03:11
Where CFP expansion stands ahead of title game
nbc_rtf_predictions_260115.jpg
08:38
Indiana feels ‘predestined’ to win championship
nbc_nba_underappreciated_260115.jpg
09:46
Love, Watson making most of opportunities
nbc_rtf_qbcomp_260115.jpg
03:28
Beck will need ‘game of his life’ to beat Indiana
nbc_rtf_freemannfl_260115.jpg
04:57
Freeman responds to NFL speculation
nbc_ffhh_wot_260115.jpg
05:35
Ward will be borderline QB2 for superflex leagues
nbc_rtf_natchamppreview_260115.jpg
07:34
Previewing Miami vs. Indiana in CFP final
nbc_rtf_dantereturns_260115.jpg
03:21
What does Moore’s return mean for Oregon, Raiola?
nbc_rtf_2026draft_260115.jpg
02:31
2026 NFL Draft will have ‘fascinating’ QB class
nbc_ffhh_houvnwp_260115.jpg
04:19
Maye will be ‘different animal’ for Texans defense
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_260115.jpg
02:13
Walker among best prop bets for divisional round
ncb_ffhh_sfvsea_260115.jpg
02:25
Expect Seahawks’ JSN to ‘feast’ vs. 49ers
nbc_ffhh_larvchi_260115.jpg
03:41
Will Rams offense right the ship against Bears?
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_260115.jpg
04:57
Why LaMelo can exploit Lakers’ defense from deep
nbc_ffhh_bufvsden_260115.jpg
08:09
Can Harvey take advantage of poor BUF run defense?
nbc_ffhh_miketomlin_260115.jpg
04:28
Will Tomlin be best head coach option in 2027?
nbc_nba_enjoy_knickskings_260115.jpg
02:17
Monk has been bringing energy for Kings
nbc_ffhh_johnharbaugh_260115.jpg
08:18
Harbaugh will bring ‘stability’ to Giants culture
hunter_mpx.jpg
05:06
Should Cavaliers make a move at trade deadline?
nbc_pst_nfars_260115.jpg
09:31
Arsenal can make PL title ‘statement’ v. Forest
nbc_pst_senmor_260115.jpg
10:27
Senegal, Morocco ‘two best teams’ in AFCON final
nbc_pst_totbvb_260115.jpg
10:28
Which version of Spurs will show up v. Dortmund?
nbc_pst_marliv_260115.jpg
08:51
LIV needs ‘big moment’ v. Marseille to get going
nbc_pst_mumc_260115.jpg
09:01
Semenyo gives MC ‘added dimension’ v. MU