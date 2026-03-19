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U.S. completes hat trick at Olympics, Paralympics

March 19, 2026 01:59 PM
Relive all of the best moments for the red, white, and blue after gold medals in men's, women's, and sled hockey at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics and Paralympics.

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