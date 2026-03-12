Did the Ravens get buyer's remorse with Crosby?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 15th time, fittingly at the Mondo Classic
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
2026 Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Rankings: Rotoworld staff consensus
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Bounceback starting pitchers for 2026 fantasy baseball: Can you trust Sandy Alcantara again?
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Top Clips
Jaguars adding Rodriguez ‘good news’ for Tuten
How Miami’s first loss affects tournament bubble
Ejiofor: Pitino pushes me to ‘extreme heights’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Paralympics
Paralympics
Paralympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Highlights
News
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 15th time, fittingly at the Mondo Classic
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
2026 Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Rankings: Rotoworld staff consensus
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Bounceback starting pitchers for 2026 fantasy baseball: Can you trust Sandy Alcantara again?
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Top Clips
Jaguars adding Rodriguez ‘good news’ for Tuten
How Miami’s first loss affects tournament bubble
Ejiofor: Pitino pushes me to ‘extreme heights’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Paralympics
Paralympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Highlights
News
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Did the Ravens get buyer's remorse with Crosby?
March 12, 2026 02:02 PM
Ross Tucker joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the Raven's backing out of their deal with the Raiders, Kyler Murray's future prospects and more.
Related Videos
11:40
Should Adebayo have honored Kobe’s record?
06:34
BAL calling off Crosby trade ‘devastating’ for LV
13:06
Russini: ‘Good chance’ Crosby stays with Raiders
14:04
Jackson celebrates Adebayo’s ‘really cool moment’
06:17
Unpacking Adebayo’s ‘incredible’ 83-point game
14:52
Breer: LV made a ‘good overspend’ on Linderbaum
04:45
Chiefs re-sign Kelce, add Walker in free agency
08:18
Linderbaum, Willis lead first wave of free agency
03:58
SGA has his MVP moment against Nuggets
20:06
Miller calls Wembanyama ‘a must-see experience’
05:17
BAL opts for Crosby’s track record over NFL draft
12:18
Should Colts take ‘calculated risk,’ sign Murray?
09:15
What will Trump’s college sports meeting lead to?
15:04
Does Doncic need to improve his body language?
15:48
Rapoport breaks down top free agency storylines
10:13
Silver: ‘Makes sense’ for Raiders to trade Crosby
14:55
Florio breaks down QB carousel, combine standouts
16:58
Quarterback carousel set to dominate NFL offseason
17:18
Bennett: World Cup is a ‘mirror to our world’
20:02
Miller: Bird would ‘dominate’ in any NBA era
15:08
Riddick’s biggest takeaways from 2026 NFL Combine
12:47
What does HOU trade for Montgomery mean for Mixon?
02:53
Reports: Lions agree to trade Montgomery to Texans
06:07
Patrick’s incense sets off fire alarm live on air
15:11
Horry: NBA is about getting buckets, not just 3s
16:38
Jeremiah: ‘Good gap’ between Mendoza and Simpson
14:22
Miller: Love best player in 2026 NFL Draft class
15:23
Forde: Men’s hockey gold medal game ‘cinematic’
09:42
ABS won’t remove ‘human element’ from MLB umpiring
07:21
Will Pirates sign Griffin to long-term deal?
Latest Clips
09:48
Jaguars adding Rodriguez ‘good news’ for Tuten
02:01
How Miami’s first loss affects tournament bubble
02:29
Ejiofor: Pitino pushes me to ‘extreme heights’
04:26
St. John’s cruises past Providence
05:16
Highlights: St. John’s brushes off Providence
07:27
Samson: Teams may be trying to get Crosby cheap
01:55
Curry (knee) out at least five more games
01:39
George injures hamstring against the Knicks
01:36
Leonard is a top-5 fantasy asset in 2026
14:28
Colts ‘best possible landing spot’ for Jones
14:46
How will Doubs fit in with Patriots’ receivers?
09:44
Adebayo shows history is there for the taking
13:15
Vandy’s Blakes ‘super excited’ to win SEC POTY
09:56
Players most likely to break other NBA records
09:52
Does 4th quarter impact integrity of Bam’s record?
11:49
Jackson files for protective order against Pearce
12:05
Liverpool and Spurs both desperate for a win
11:54
Man United v. Aston Villa has huge implications
10:56
Why did PL teams struggle in Champions League?
08:19
Does UCLA or UConn deserve No. 1 ranking?
04:39
Ride the hot hand with Adebayo against Bucks
02:29
76ers’ injuries impacting playoff chances
02:00
Bickerstaff re-asserted as healthy COTY favorite
01:51
How free agency has impacted AFC North odds
02:32
Look back on USC’s men’s basketball campaign
02:58
Does Dowdle deal signal the end for Johnson?
03:52
Why 49ers are a ‘perfect spot’ for Evans
02:36
Panthers got a great deal on Lloyd
02:45
Bills reportedly add Chubb in ‘much-needed’ move
06:42
Report: NFL considering Thanksgiving Eve game
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue