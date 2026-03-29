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Rookies DeLauter, McGonigle making early noise

March 29, 2026 07:37 PM
Adam Ottavino highlights how Chase DeLauter and Kevin McGonigle have stood out among the 2026 MLB season's impressive rookie class after the first weekend of action.

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