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Watch Now

SGA takes over in the fourth quarter vs. Knicks

March 29, 2026 10:37 PM
Reggie Miller and Mike Tirico discuss OKC's sixth-straight win over the Knicks, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's clutch fourth quarter, while also noting the Knicks recent slide.

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