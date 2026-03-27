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Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Cody Ponce headlines intriguing options for Week 1 of 2026 MLB season
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Hummel: Big Ten is having a big year
March 27, 2026 02:12 PM
Robbie Hummel joins Dan Patrick to discuss the Big Ten's success in the Sweet 16 of the men's NCAA tournament so far, his "welcome to the NBA" moment with Kevin Durant and more.
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