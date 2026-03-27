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Toronto Tempo Introduce New Head Coach Sandy Brondello
Toronto chooses to pick 6th in WNBA draft instead of 1st in expansion draft after winning coin flip
MLB: Spring Training-Minnesota Twins at Toronto Blue Jays
Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Cody Ponce headlines intriguing options for Week 1 of 2026 MLB season
MLB: San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres
Five-time Gold Glove winner Jason Heyward announces retirement after 16-year MLB career

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Misiorowski could be ‘really, really special’
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DeLauter launches two home runs in MLB debut
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How Duren can propel Pistons to deep playoff run

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Watch Now

Hummel: Big Ten is having a big year

March 27, 2026 02:12 PM
Robbie Hummel joins Dan Patrick to discuss the Big Ten's success in the Sweet 16 of the men's NCAA tournament so far, his "welcome to the NBA" moment with Kevin Durant and more.

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