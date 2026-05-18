Gabriela Jaquez has 20 points, 8 rebounds to help Sky beat Lynx 86-79

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Gabriela Jaquez set career highs with 20 points and eight rebounds, Kamilla Cardoso had 11 points and 12 rebounds and the Chicago Sky beat the Minnesota Lynx 86-79 on Sunday night.

Rachel Banham scored 13 points, Natasha Cloud added 11 points and seven assists and Jacy Sheldon scored 10 points for the Sky (3-1).

Courtney Williams made a 3-pointer and Natasha Howard followed with a layup that made it a four-point game with 1:44 remaining, but Jaquez answered 35 seconds later with a 3 that made it 83-76.

Kayla McBride led the Lynx (2-2) with 20 points and Howard had 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Williams also had 17 points and rookie Olivia Miles, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, added 13 points and four steals.

Chicago’s Rickea Jackson went down with a non-contact injury midway through the second quarter and did not return.

Sydney Taylor made a 3 at the halftime buzzer that gave the Sky a 40-38 lead and they led the rest of the way. Jaquez made two free throws that capped a 12-4 run to open the third quarter and gave the Sky a 10-point lead.

Skylar Diggins (eye) did not play for Chicago.

Emma Cechova (right knee) missed her first game following a season-ending ACL injury Thursday in the third quarter of a 90-86 win over Dallas.

Up next

Sky: Play their home opener Wednesday against Dallas.

Lynx: Host Toronto on Thursday.