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Osula cementing himself as Newcastle's No. 9
May 17, 2026 04:57 PM
Robbie Mustoe explains why William Osula is his underappreciated performer of the week after scoring a brace for Newcastle in a 3-1 win against West Ham in Matchweek 37.
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