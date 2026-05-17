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Watch Now

Osula cementing himself as Newcastle's No. 9

May 17, 2026 04:57 PM
Robbie Mustoe explains why William Osula is his underappreciated performer of the week after scoring a brace for Newcastle in a 3-1 win against West Ham in Matchweek 37.

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