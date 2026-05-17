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NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens
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Alex Smalley sits atop tight leaderboard at Aronimink heading into final round of 2026 PGA Championship
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How to watch the final round of the 2026 PGA Championship: Tee times, TV, streaming

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Diaz crushes first-pitch home run to dead center
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Miller siblings talk basketball, WNBA’s NBC return

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Watch Now

Walls' bases-clearing triple gives Rays the lead

May 17, 2026 01:47 PM
Taylor Walls came up in a big way for the Rays with the bases loaded, where the shortstop's long triple cleared the bases to reclaim the lead over the Marlins.

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