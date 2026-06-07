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NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights
Carolina trails Vegas in the Stanley Cup Final and has a big decision to make for Game 4
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks
Connor McDavid ties Wayne Gretzky with his fifth Ted Lindsay Award honor
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Jazz Chisholm Jr. borrows Aaron Judge’s bat and hits 3-run homer to lead Yankees over Red Sox 6-1

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Carroll: Avoiding sweep is important for D-Backs
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Deng strikes an deft shot on No. 8 at Riviera

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Soroka shut down Nationals lineup in win

June 7, 2026 06:15 PM
Dave Fleming, Luis Gonzalez and Kevin Frandsen discuss the Arizona Diamondbacks win on Sunday over the Washington Nationals to avoid the series sweep.

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