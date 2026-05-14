Duren's playoff slump could cost him 'millions'

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
Mariners’ scuffling star catcher Cal Raleigh placed on 10-day injured list with right oblique strain
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers
Frederik Andersen’s elite play in net stands out amid the Carolina Hurricanes’ perfect playoff start
MLB: Texas Rangers at New York Yankees
Corey Seager stuck in 0-for-27 slump as the World Series MVP goes 7 games without a hit for Rangers

Top Clips

GettyImages-2275524631_copy.jpg
Analyzing end of regulation to Cavs-Pistons Game 5
nbc_ffhh_bestofs1thru4_260514.jpg
Best of four years of Fantasy Football Happy Hour
nbc_roto_friedinj_260514.jpg
Fried pulled from start due to elbow soreness

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
Mariners’ scuffling star catcher Cal Raleigh placed on 10-day injured list with right oblique strain
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers
Frederik Andersen’s elite play in net stands out amid the Carolina Hurricanes’ perfect playoff start
MLB: Texas Rangers at New York Yankees
Corey Seager stuck in 0-for-27 slump as the World Series MVP goes 7 games without a hit for Rangers

Top Clips

GettyImages-2275524631_copy.jpg
Analyzing end of regulation to Cavs-Pistons Game 5
nbc_ffhh_bestofs1thru4_260514.jpg
Best of four years of Fantasy Football Happy Hour
nbc_roto_friedinj_260514.jpg
Fried pulled from start due to elbow soreness

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Duren's playoff slump could cost him 'millions'

May 14, 2026 01:37 PM
Dan Patrick breaks down Jalen Duren's slump in the postseason and how it could impact his offseason, eligible for a max contract.

Related Videos

GettyImages-2275524631_copy.jpg
04:28
Analyzing end of regulation to Cavs-Pistons Game 5
nbc_dps_charlesbarkleyint_260508.jpg
17:45
Barkley: Brunson made the Knicks relevant
nbc_dps_dponjaylenbrown_260504.jpg
12:11
Patrick: There was no ‘agenda’ against Brown
nbc_dps_76erscelticsrecap_260504.jpg
07:23
76ers ‘figured out something’ against Celtics
nbc_dps_jimjacksoninterview_260504.jpg
13:50
Jackson: Brown ‘too harsh’ in criticism of refs
nbc_dps_timberwolvesnuggetsrecap_260501.jpg
08:26
Nuggets losing to Timberwolves was ‘embarrassing’
nbc_dps_austinriversinterview_260501.jpg
19:10
Rivers: Magic ‘are a better team’ than Pistons
nbc_dps_dpondraymondgreen_260501.jpg
04:39
Explaining why Kerr didn’t ‘hinder’ Green
nbc_dps_knickshawksrecap_260501.jpg
05:15
Hawks-Knicks Game 6 was ‘one for the ages’
nbc_dps_jasonkiddinterview_260430.jpg
19:38
Kidd: Mavs’ star Flagg will be a Hall-of-Famer
nbc_dps_brandelchambleeinterview_260430.jpg
09:03
Chamblee breaks down latest surrounding LIV Golf
nbc_dps_jamalcrawfordtinterview_260429.jpg
17:08
Crawford compares how MJ, Wembanyama changed NBA
nbc_dps_marchmadnessexpansion_260429.jpg
12:32
Is NCAA Tournament expansion a good idea?
nbc_dps_newnbadraftlotteryproposal_260429.jpg
05:28
Unpacking NBA’s new draft lottery proposal
nbc_dps_albertbreertinterview_260429.jpg
15:57
Breer: Russini situation will follow Vrabel
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260428.jpg
20:50
Miller on Magic’s 3-1 lead, Nuggets win game five
nbc_dps_dponcooperflagg_260428.jpg
09:42
Flagg beats out Knueppel to win Rookie of the Year
nbc_dps_danwetzelinterview_260428.jpg
07:05
Inside the Sorsby gambling scandal
nbc_dps_chrissimmsinterview_260427.jpg
13:24
Simms: Rams taking Simpson was ‘a head-scratcher’
nbc_dps_dpondiegopavia_260427.jpg
07:39
Patrick: Pavia ‘too much of a headline’ to draft

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_bestofs1thru4_260514.jpg
09:51
Best of four years of Fantasy Football Happy Hour
nbc_roto_friedinj_260514.jpg
01:34
Fried pulled from start due to elbow soreness
nbc_roto_snelling_260514.jpg
01:21
Snelling heading to IL after first career start
USATSI_27497395_copy.jpg
01:58
Cardinals favored to finish with fewest wins
nbc_roto_italianfinal_260514.jpg
01:57
Gauff has ‘truly turned a corner’ of late
nbc_roto_detcle_260514.jpg
02:16
Cavaliers have ‘solved’ Pistons offense
nbc_roto_brycemiller_260514.jpg
01:32
Miller makes season debut for Mariners
nbc_roto_alvarez_260514.jpg
01:34
Alvarez will miss 6-8 weeks with meniscus tear
nbc_pft_brianburnsteam_260514.jpg
02:55
Burns will ‘lead the charge’ for Giants’ defense
nbc_pft_quarterback_260514.jpg
05:02
Season 3 of ‘Quarterback’ announced
nbc_pft_lawrence97_260514.jpg
02:40
Stewart gives Lawrence No. 97 for a price
nbc_pft_achane_260514.jpg
08:35
Achane gets paid in new extension with Dolphins
nbc_pft_internationaldraft_260514.jpg
16:32
PFT Draft: International games to attend
Melbournefootball5-14.jpg
09:09
What globalizing football means for the NFL
nbc_pft_netflixgames_260514.jpg
06:31
Netflix will stream five games and NFL Honors
nbc_pft_internationaltimes_260514.jpg
04:51
International games raise questions for NFL
nbc_pft_thanksgivingeve_260514.jpg
08:57
Packers will face Rams in Thanksgiving Eve game
nbc_wnba_chigsv_260514.jpg
01:52
HLs: Sky hold off Valkyries for win in the Bay
nbc_pft_internationaltravel_260514.jpg
12:16
Analyzing how international games impact NFL teams
nbc_wnba_indlas_260514.jpg
02:20
HLs: Fever snuff out Sparks behind Clark, Mitchell
nbc_wnba_acesuns_260513.jpg
01:57
HLs: Carter, Wilson lead Aces to victory over Suns
nbx_wnba_tempostorm_260513.jpg
02:08
HLs: Mabrey puts up 26 in Tempo’s first ever win
nbc_nba_enjoy_moredraft_260513.jpg
06:54
2026 NBA Draft has a ‘generational’ guard class
nbc_nba_enjoy_peterson_260513.jpg
11:58
NBA draft lottery news and notes, Top 4 prospects
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkpick6_260513.jpg
03:36
Who will answer the call in Cavs-Pistons Game 5?
nbc_nba_enjoy_moreyout_260513.jpg
04:22
Morey firing is a ‘crazy’ turn of events for PHI
nbc_wnba_amooreintsite_260513.jpg
14:44
Mystics’ Amoore on return to court after injury
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_260513.jpg
01:36
Savinho makes it 3-0 for Man City against Palace
nbc_moto_t24_roczenwhatsnextv2_260513.jpg
04:40
What’s next for Roczen after 450 Supercross title?
nbc_moto_t24_roczenongatepickv2_260513.jpg
06:28
Roczen details decision behind gate pick in finale