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Top News

Katie Ledecky
Katie Ledecky swims another historic 1500m freestyle time, extends 15-year win streak
NBA: Playoffs-Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs
Fantasy Basketball Stock Up, Stock Down: Wemby flourishes while Jokić takes a hit
WSX 2026 595 Racing Greg Aranda.jpg
World Supercross Championship announces its first Brazilian team, 595 Racing
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_kanpetersoncomp_260429.jpg
HLs: Best of Peterson’s high-impact season
nbc_dps_jamalcrawfordtinterview_260429.jpg
Crawford compares how MJ, Wembanyama changed NBA
nbc_dps_newnbadraftlotteryproposal_260429.jpg
Unpacking NBA’s new draft lottery proposal

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Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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Is NCAA Tournament expansion a good idea?

April 29, 2026 02:18 PM
Dan Patrick Show discuss whether the NCAA moving towards a 76-team tournament is necessary and how the impacts college basketball as a product.

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