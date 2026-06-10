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NBA Playoff Highlights

Victor Wembanyama avoids flagrant foul for Game 3 shove

  
Published June 10, 2026 09:46 AM

Tuesday evening, the NBA announced that San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama would not be assessed a flagrant foul for his push of New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson during Monday’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Wembanyama, who discarded Brunson with a push to the back of his head during the first quarter, was not called for a common foul on the play. In the aftermath, NBA Senior Vice President of Referee Development and Training Monty McCutchen acknowledged that a foul should have been called.

However, after reviewing the play, the league decided that the foul would not be upgraded to a flagrant. Wembanyama has two flagrant foul points due to his ejection for an elbow to the head of Minnesota’s Naz Reid during the second round. In the postseason, four flagrant foul points trigger an automatic one-game suspension.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals is on Wednesday night, with the Knicks holding a two games to one lead.

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NBA Playoff Highlights