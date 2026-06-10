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LA28 details next chance to buy Olympic tickets in August

  
Published June 10, 2026 09:45 AM

A second LA28 Olympic ticket sale window is set for Aug. 10-20, which will include tickets available across all Olympic sports and price points, subject to inventory availability.

More details are here from LA28.

Back in April, more than four million tickets were sold in the first sale windows (a presale for locals, plus one globally), which organizers called “the most successful ticket launch in Olympic history.”

Registration is open through July 22 at tickets.la28.org for the August ticket sale.

Registrants will be notified via email from Aug. 6-7 if they receive a time slot. If randomly selected, they will receive an email the day before and day of the time slot with specific information on how to access it.

Those who registered for the Los Angeles and Oklahoma City presale and first global window and who were not randomly selected or did not purchase a maximum amount of tickets are automatically entered for any future ticket drops and do not need to re-register.

The ticket maximums are 12 total for Olympic events with a limit of four each for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies. Separately, up to 12 tickets can be purchased for soccer matches — that will be held across the country — that do not count toward the maximum of 12 for the rest of the Olympic events.

Oklahoma City will host softball and canoe slalom events.

There will be 351 medal events at the 2028 Games, the most in Olympic history.

The Games return to the U.S. for the first time since Salt Lake City 2002 (Winter) and Atlanta 1996 (Summer).

In 2027, LA28 will launch a secure, multi-platform ticket resale network. LA28 Paralympic tickets will also go on sale in 2027.

LA 2028 venues
LA 2028 unveils venue plans with Hollywood flair
The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will celebrate the SoCal region from the Valley to Trestles Beach, with iconic backdrops from movie sets to the Pacific Coastline, baseball at Dodger Stadium and cricket’s historic tournament held in Los Angeles County.