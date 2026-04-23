LA28 Olympics: 4 million-plus tickets sold in initial phase, registration open for next drop

LA28 Olympic organizers said more than four million tickets were sold in the initial phase earlier this month.

“The response to our initial on-sale was nothing short of historic,” LA28 Chief Executive Officer Reynold Hoover said in a press release. “Fans from near and far have spoken: the world wants to be part of the LA28 Games. The success of Drop 1 is about more than momentum — it reflects LA28’s commitment to delivering a fiscally responsible Games that create a lasting legacy for Los Angeles and its communities.”

Over an April 2-6 presale for locals in Los Angeles and Oklahoma City (which hosts canoe slalom and softball), 95% of all tickets under $100 were sold with about half a million $28 tickets going to locals.

When also including the first overall ticket drop from April 9-19, women’s Olympic event sessions outsold men’s sessions 93% to 88%. Artistic gymnastics was the quickest seller of available drop one tickets. Tickets were sold to 85 countries and all 50 U.S. states.

Registration is open through July 22 at tickets.la28.org for the next ticket drop in August.

Those randomly selected for time slots will get emails with specific details about date, time and duration of their time slot.

Those who registered for the Los Angeles and Oklahoma City presale and the first drop and who were not randomly selected or did not purchase a maximum amount of tickets are automatically entered for any future ticket drops and do not need to re-register.

The ticket maximums are 12 total for Olympic events with a limit of four each for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies. Separately, up to 12 tickets can be purchased for soccer matches — that will be held across the country — that do not count toward the maximum of 12 for the rest of the Olympic events.

There will be 351 medal events at the 2028 Games, the most in Olympic history.

The Games return to the U.S. for the first time since Salt Lake City 2002 (Winter) and Atlanta 1996 (Summer).

LA28 Paralympic tickets go on sale in 2027.